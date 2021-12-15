It is no secret to anyone that this year 2021 was one of the most privileged for the famous boxer of Mexican origin, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, since he was not only crowned as a world champion, but also on a personal level.

And it is that the athlete does not miss the opportunity to share every moment that he spends next to his wife, Fernanda Gómez and their little daughter Marifer, and now they share what the next Christmas holidays will be like at home.

It should be noted that the boxing star in Mexico and his wife have always been very careful to share what life is like in their home, but now they talk about their plans and the festivities.

The family appeared on the cover of HOLA magazine with spectacular and expensive outfits, where they shared their plans for the future and how they celebrate Christmas at home.

From their impressive Christmas tree, the Álvarez-Gómez family opted for a huge tree approximately three meters high in red, where the Disney dolls stand out.

The boxer and his family have chosen red and green to decorate their home. Photo: IG / canelo

The couple chose to place the tree right in the hall of their immense mansion, where you can see several red bows, some poinsettias and green spheres.

Luxury wardrobe

On the one hand, the Mexican boxer appeared in a black tuxedo with lapels and a silk bow, while his wife dazzled everyone with her impressive, sexy and tight red dress.

The 25-year-old influencer and model showed her long blonde hair while wearing a dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline in a satin red, which highlighted her statuesque figure.

While little Marifer, outshined her parents by showing herself on the cover of the famous magazine with a tender and expensive green dress, which had some applications in red, while her hairstyle was highlighted by two bows in her bun ponytails.

The Mexican sports star and his family received the cameras at their luxurious mansion in Guadalajara, where they spoke of the extraordinary way with which he will celebrate the holidays.

And it is that it is one of the favorite times of the couple, because now they will celebrate it in style, after defeating Caleb Plant in the city of Las Vegas and crowning himself as the first super-medium boxing champion.

The boxer has always been characterized by spending each celebration next to his loved ones, so he plans to do it in the company of his children and his wife, with a luxurious dinner.

So far he has not shared if they will do it in his native Guadalajara or in the United States, since they are currently traveling through the old continent and it is not known where they will spend Christmas.

