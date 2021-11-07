The keys for Canelo to reach glory 1:11

(CNN Spanish) – This November 6 in Las Vegas will remain an unforgettable date in international boxing. Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez was crowned the undisputed champion of super middleweights, after defeating Caleb Plant by knockout. The Mexican boxer sought to become the first Latin American to reach this milestone.

After the fight, Álvarez thanked the fans for their support and spoke of the importance of his victory for Mexico.

“It has not been easy to get here, but we have come very far thanks to the support of you, the fans, my family and my team. This is dedicated to everyone, but especially to Mexico. This is another victory for our team. We did it. .

“This is huge for the history of Mexico as undisputed champion. There are only six in history, and being one of the six makes me very proud and happy.

“Caleb is a good boxer, I respect Caleb Plant a lot. He was a tough opponent who was very skilled and I respect him. In the end we are both men and he wanted to keep fighting. I told him not to feel ashamed, it was a great fight.

Canelo: it took me more than expected to beat Plant 0:26

“Plant was complicating me, but Eddy was telling me to stay true to the strategy we had in the final two rounds and I managed to beat him. That was the way I had to end. He was already hurt and I was going to kill him.

Caleb Plant was taken to University Medical Center after the fight as a precaution.

An undisputed champion

Only five boxers in history had held the title of undisputed, that is, having at the same time the four belts of the main bodies that govern international boxing: the International Boxing Federation, the World Boxing Association, the World Boxing Council. and the World Boxing Organization. But so far none had made the mark in the super middleweight division.

The “Canelo” exposed the titles of the WBC, WBO and the WBA, while Plant disputed the IBF. Both posed with their belts during the weigh-in on November 5. (Photo Al Bello / .)

The era of the four belts (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO) begins in 2007 and these have been the undisputed champions:

Terence Crawford – Super Lightweight-2017 Josh Taylor – Super Lightweight-2021 Bernard Hopkins – Middleweight-2004 Jermain Taylor – Middleweight-2005 Oleksandr Usyk – Cruiserweight-2018 Saúl Álvarez – Super Middleweight-2021

Before the fight, Álvarez assured CNN that this fight against Caleb Plant was the most important of his career, for everything that was at stake.

