11/14/2021

On at 19:45 CET

The signing of Saúl Ñíguez was one of the soap operas on the last day of the closing of the last summer market. The man from Elche was in suspense until after 00:00 hours because he did not know for sure if he would stay at Atlético de Madrid or start an adventure in the Premier League. Finally, his wish to leave the rojiblanco team was fulfilled. Chelsea and Atlético agreed to a loan for one season with a purchase option very close to 40 million euros. The player was very excited, but the reality after arriving in London has been and is being very different from his perspectives.

As reported by Cadena SERFor Thomas Tuchel, the option of having Saúl Ñíguez among his ranks was never entirely attractive. The “blue” team has a great midfield and its transfer was not necessary, but finally, the Spanish player packed his bags and went to the Premier to try to regain his best level to return to a call-up with the Spanish team.

Apparently, the footballer did not have any attractive offer on the table to leave Madrid, so Chelsea did a favor to the player’s agents. Therefore, Saul does not have to be surprised by his lack of minutes. At the moment, he has only played two games in the Premier. The first game played the first 45 minutes against Aston Villa and was substituted at the beginning of the second half. More than a month later, he debuted in the Champions League with the English team’s shirt against Malmoe, leaving the bench to play 25 minutes. And finally, Tuchel gave him two minutes on Matchday 10 against Newcastle.

Ñíguez is hoping to earn his coach’s trust in the remainder of the season. There is a world ahead, but it will be complicated. The next season, if he does not turn his situation around, it will be complicated since without minutes, his future at Atlético de Madrid will be distant, and he will have to look for a team that has him to show his best version again. .