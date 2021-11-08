11/07/2021 at 22:55 CET

Chelsea midfielder, Saúl Ñíguez, would be on the exit ramp for the next winter market, according to the Daily Express. With only 238 minutes of play spread over a total of five games, the player does not count for Thomas Tuchel and the club will not execute the purchase option at the end of the season.

Spanish, what left Atlético de Madrid at the last minute to make room for Antoine Griezmann in the squad, is still far from his level and, despite the initial confidence from the German coach at Stamford Bridge, he is not performing well. He has played 25 minutes in the Champions League, 47 in the Premier League and another 166 in the Carabao Cup, but his adaptation is not meeting expectations.

The former Atlético de Madrid could even leave next January, as long as the two clubs reach an agreement.. Thomas Tuchel has at his disposal a total of 27 players currently in the squad: the objective is to reduce the number of names that do not appear in the technician’s plans as soon as possible.

Chelsea prepares up to six discards

The London club is already working on discarded players for the winter market. Beyond Saúl Ñíguez, the sports management manages up to five names: Christensen, Baker and Musonda, who end their contract on June 30 and will not renew; Barkley, who has two years left on his contract and will be looking for a way out; and Sarr, who has many numbers to go on loan to a Premier League team.

Those of Thomas Tuchel are one of the great favorites to conquer the Premier League and unseat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. It is currently the leader with 26 points out of 33 possible and the presence of players such as Lukaku, Werner, Mount, Havert or Jorginho suggests that the European champion will win the seventh trophy in its history..