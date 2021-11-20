In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are a regular driver, there is a device on Amazon that will surely be very useful, a smart car speaker with Alexa.

The offers of the week of Black Friday have already arrived, and they have done so with significant discounts on thousands of products, especially those manufactured and sold by Amazon, which in its store has reduced the Kindle, Fire HD tablets and speakers Echo with Alexa, among other things.

In this last category there are real bargains, such as the Echo Dot 3 for 18.99 euros, although today we want to focus on another much more peculiar product, the Echo Auto. It is a whole Swiss army knife for cars, a speaker with Alexa to listen to digital radio, receive directions, traffic and weather conditions or even make hands-free calls, and for only 39.99 euros!

Smart car speaker that Alexa brings to your vehicle. It offers you all the functions of the voice assistant and allows you to play streaming music and other content through the speakers.

There are many functions that it offers, although without a doubt right now the most useful is that of hands-free calls, something that can allow you to save more than a fine from the DGT, especially since the penalties for use mobile while driving.

Its operation is quite simple: connects to the cigarette lighter or USB of your mobile and is linked via Bluetooth to your mobile phone, which must have the Alexa application installed with an Amazon Spain account.

From there, you can interact with Amazon’s virtual assistant however you want and whenever you want, make calls to the mobiles in your contact list or -for example- listen to music on Spotify.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touchscreen

All this and more has been able to prove first-hand Business Insider Spain in the analysis of the Echo Auto, in which the examples of use of this gadget are addressed, really useful and a real bargain for the price it has right now, of only 39.99 euros with a 33% discount.

As almost always in Amazon, shipping is free to any part of Spain, although it arrives faster if you have an Amazon Prime account.

