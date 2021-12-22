HELPMYCASH

Many clients who have an account that does not provide them with any profitability wonder which product is the best to make a profit for that money. Everything will depend on the risk you are willing to take.

Time deposits are best for conservative investors.

Any friend or acquaintance with whom you meet this Christmas and know a little about personal finance will recommend that the money that is kept in an unpaid account be moved to a product with which to gain some profitability. And in this case you will be right. But how do you know if it is more appropriate to opt for a risky investment product or a deposit? Financial comparator HelpMyCash.com experts show the best time deposits of the moment for the more conservative investors and explain in which case to choose a deposit and in which to invest.

What are the best of the moment?

The truth is that time deposits in Spain offer very little profitability, due to the interest rate policy of the European Central Bank. However, it is possible to find better interest rates in other places and entities of the European Union and they are very easy to contract through intermediaries like Raisin.

If what you want is a term of a couple of years, the best profitability is achieved with the fixed term of Banca Progetto (Italy) at 1.01% APR. On the other hand, for 12 months the podium is for Haitong Bank with a 0.68% APR and for a period of a few months the best option in terms of profitability is also from this entity: Haitong Bank’s 9-month deposit at 0.41% APR. Haitong Bank is a Portuguese entity, but it has a branch in Spain, so its deposits are technically Spanish, although they are protected by the Portuguese Guarantee Fund.

Who are the deposits for?

Money saved and risk aversion? The solution is fixed-term deposits, where From the outset it is known how much money will be earned and in what time the product will expire. Thus, depending on the plans you have for that money saved, you can choose a term of a few months, one year, two years, etc.

As they point out from HelpMyCash.com, the money in these products does not suffer losses and is protected by the Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD) in the unlikely event of bankruptcy of the bank. They would be covered up to 100,000 euros per person in each entity.

Where to start?

If you belong to the population group that prefers take money risk, but maximize the chance of making a profit, investment is the way to go. Anyway, the most advisable thing is inform yourself well before choosing a product and understand its operation and its risks before hiring it. There are simpler products and others more complex and choosing one of the first can be a very important point for the investment strategy to succeed, especially if you are a beginner and do not have experience in the sector.

What must be taken into account, according to the HelpMyCash team, is the following: investing always involves assuming the risk of loss (be it higher or lower); It is essential to understand what is contracted; You have to have a defined investment strategy in terms of products and time frames; and you can choose intermediaries that simplify the investment process and have low costs such as, for example, robo advisors or automated investment managers.

