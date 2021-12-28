Some time ago, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that in the sequel to Black Panther – 90%, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the legacy of Chadwick Boseman would be honored and no other performer would be chosen to continue the character. However, not many followers of the protagonist of the film agreed, as fans declared that they would like to honor the memory of the late actor in another way: by making the beloved character of Boseman live inside the MCU. The most loyal fans want T’Challa to remain part of this universe, as they believe it would be a better way to honor his path than simply saying goodbye to him.

Chadwick boseman played the iconic King of Wakanda and superhero in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Black panther, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The actor died last August 2020 at the age of 43, after a long battle with colon cancer. After a while, Kevin Feige and his fellow producer of Black panther, Nate moore, confirmed that Marvel Studios would never re-include the role of Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These news triggered a series of comments on social networks, which asked to reconsider what Feige Y Moore they had told. “T’Challa’s legacy as the Black Panther shouldn’t end with Chadwick, I should start with him. Carry on what he started, “a fan tweeted as part of the viral hashtags # RecastT’Challa and # SaveT’Challa. The sole purpose of these campaigns is to make Marvel reconsider the possibility of keeping the character of Boseman in the MCU, casting another actor to continue the work.

The pressure from the fans was not only through hashtags, a petition was previously launched on Change.org in support of the cause of not eliminating the character of Boseman. Within the petition, they include important points for which it should be signed, highlighting the greatness of the character and all that he represents for thousands of fans around the world. Currently, the initiative has more than 48,000 signatures and is expected to soon surpass 50,000. Here are some phrases from the request:

If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it will be at the expense of audiences (especially black boys and men) who saw themselves in it. That also includes the millions of fans who were also inspired by the character. By not recasting, you could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular and prominent black superheroes to add to your legacy. The number one way to kill a legend is to stop telling his story.

In December of last year, Marvel Studios assured that it would not do a casting for the T’Challa of Boseman, arguing that the late actor’s performance is “iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium in Marvel’s past.” To this statement, Feige He added, “To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters featured in the first film.” Characters the famous studio president talks about include Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s tech-minded younger sister, mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Wakanda’s spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o ), General Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Jabari Mountain Tribe Leader, M’Baku (Winston Duke).

Despite the constant refusals from Marvel’s top brass, the actor’s brother, Derrick Boseman, allegedly told TMZ that Chadwick I would have wanted T’Challa to continue in the MCU. This statement is undoubtedly another reason that must be taken into account to continue having Black Panther among the ranks of Marvel Studios superheroes. Hopefully the efforts of the fans are not in vain and Kevin Feige choose to change your decision.

