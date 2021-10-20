It’s been three years since the release of the last season of Daredevil – 93% and fans still remember it with pain. Netflix canceled the series more or less unexpectedly, driving social networks crazy and ending the future of Marvel superheroes on its platform. But the Matt Murdock fandom is not giving up and is still hopeful that Disney will rescue the character and bring him back with some other season or by making a guest appearance in the MCU. This October 19, fans are trending the hashtag #SaveDaredevil to remind the world that their hero must have another chance.

Do not miss: Charlie Cox wants the Punisher and Jessica Jones in the MCU

By the time Netflix announced the farewell to Daredevil, Luke Cage – 78% and Iron Fist – 50% were already canceled. The company abruptly cut its business with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel, leaving the characters on the air for a period of two years, during which time no audiovisual medium could use their images. The embargo was enforced last year and followers of the man without fear continued their campaign to bring life back to the incarnation of Matt Murdock, an actor who is more than excited to return.

#SaveDaredevil has become a trend for many times, always reaching the tens of thousands, even hundreds. This Tuesday the fans return to the load to give a good fight and the rumors say that they have already been heard. In social networks, words are running about an alleged appearance of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Road Home, the next Spider-Man movie in the MCU; Although the interpreter clarified that he does not intervene in the trailer released a few weeks ago, he did not outright deny the project, so the hope of the fandom remains a slight but stable flame.

We invite you to read: Jon Bernthal says he’d come back as the Punisher if Marvel made it darker

Spider-Man and Daredevil have already met in Marvel Studios comics, they’ve even teamed up. Own Charlie cox stated in 2019 for Ace-Con (via Comicbook he would love a crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man:

I really like the Daredevil and Spider-Man stuff in the comics. There is one in particular where Matt Murdock proves that he is not Daredevil because Daredevil appears in the courtroom, and of course it involves Peter Parker wearing Daredevil’s suit, which is a sorry alibi. But it would be a really cool thing to do.

Who really knows, maybe the crossover has already been shot and the fans aren’t even aware of it. The truth is Spider-Man: No Way Home presents the perfect setting for the idea of Cox come out on screen; remember that Peter Parker was discovered as Spider-Man and is looking for a way out of the problem, and right here Matt Murdock could intervene to save his skin. We’ll see what happens when the movie hits theaters on December 17.

Here are a series of tweets that take up the hashtag #SaveDaredevil:

Three years since the third season of Daredevil. The best superhero product of the century. Marvel, we need to see Matt again, we ask you to save Daredevil.

3 years since Daredevil Season 3. The best superhero product of the century. @marvel we need to see Matt again, we ask you to #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/tCBpoyPZGq – j is back #SaveDaredevil (@ darkDev1I) October 19, 2021

Daredevil S3 gave us a lot – some really moving scenes with Matt and Maggie. An incredible villain in Bullseye. That extraordinary prison fight sequence …! Matt facing and overcoming his fears. Happy 3rd anniversary!

Daredevil S3 gave us so much:

Some truly touching scenes with Matt & Maggie. ❤️

An incredible villain in Bullseye. 🎯

That extraordinary prison fight sequence ..! 🥊

Matt facing & overcoming his fears. 💪

Happy 3rd anniversary! #Daredevil S3 #SaveDaredevil @MarvelStudios @hulu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v1EX2nPLYM – Debbie Smith 💙 #SaveDaredevil (@ debbiesmith890) October 19, 2021

Come back to us!

😭 COME BACK TO US # SaveDaredevil https://t.co/eD3nzQz1d6 – Van (ง ◉_◉) ง #SaveDaredevil (@nhlrox) October 19, 2021

This is so nice to see.

This is so nice to see! #SaveDaredevil 😈 pic.twitter.com/PH8urfCvbY – Meow #SaveDaredevil (@catzmiaou) October 19, 2021

Happy 3 years, Daredevil S3! I love you 3 times stronger!

Happy 3 years, Daredevil S3! I love you 3 times as hard! #SaveDaredevil #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/2LxVSsyTxG – Charlie’s Devils #SaveDaredevil (@charliecoxfans) October 19, 2021

Daredevil season 3 anniversary. Marvel Studios, Disney, Kevin Feige, how about a fourth season?

#Daredevil Season 3 anniversary 🔥 @ Marvel @MarvelStudios @Disney @Kevfeige what about a 4th Season? #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/fUU1cLt0Da – NaturAL 🇨🇵 #SaveDaredevil (@NaturALune) October 19, 2021

Today it’s been three years since the magnificent third (and final) season of Daredevil premiered. My favorite season of the show. #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/GsdKosDdJV – Tomás (@ tbc10) October 19, 2021

Today marks 3 years since the premiere of the spectacular Season 3 of the best series in history. Daredevil ❤️😈 Thanks to all the team that made it possible. #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/WxJI1r59Fc – Witch! (@Alberto_Fallen) October 19, 2021

You may also be interested in: Marvel delays all its 2022 and 2023 movies