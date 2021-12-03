Updated on Friday, December 3, 2021 – 01:56

Profitability is one of its main attractions. On average, until November, funds in Spain have left a yield of 6.09%

Ibex 35 price panel.

Mutual funds are about to end a record year as a result of a perfect storm for the sector that has resulted in 23,691 million euros more in net subscriptions through November.

The increase in saving accumulated during the pandemic, uncertainty about the economic recovery and the unstoppable rise in inflation, which decreases purchasing power and cancels the returns of other options, they have encouraged the transfer of money from Spanish investors to this type of vehicle that little by little is gaining ground among their preferences.

This is clear from the November balance published by Inverco, the sector’s employer’s association, which collects a new historical maximum of the accumulated assets in funds with a total volume of assets of 315,236 million euros. That is, 3,000 million euros more than in October (+ 1%) and 40,457 million above the end of 2020 (14.7% growth in the year).

Of those more than 40,000 million, 23,691 million correspond to new inflows and the rest is the result of the performance of the markets and the revaluation of shares and other assets. “For yet another month, the preference of the national saver for this collective investment instrument has generated positive flows towards mutual funds in an environment, especially the last days of the month, of some uncertainty regarding the appearance of the new variant of the virus “, point from the organization.

The profitability accumulated by the funds registered in Spain are one of its main attractions compared to other investment options. On average, up to November, they have returned 6.09%, although equity funds are well above that percentage due to the good performance of the stock markets during most of the year. Specifically, international equity funds have left a return of 21.14% between January and November; those of national variable income, 9.25%, and those of mixed variable income, 6.37%. “Only the longer-term fixed income categories register negative returns,” they point out from Inverco. In this case, -0.15% in fixed income funds and -0.17% in guaranteed funds.

Spanish interest in mutual funds has skyrocketed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in a trend parallel to the increase in savings that occurred during the months of confinement. “40% of Spaniards save through funds, which sets a record and places them as the third investment option, behind deposits (86%) and pension plans (54%)”, as as stated in the last Barometer of Savings of the Inverco Observatory, published recently. The report also includes that 44% of families increased their savings levels since confinement.

According to their conclusions, the profile of the fund saver in Spain corresponds to a man over 50 years old, with a moderate investment profile (56%), who invests thinking in the long term (more than 3 years) and has his investment divided into two or three funds from the same manager.

Regarding the motivations to bet on this type of vehicle, 36% recognize that they choose them to face unforeseen events; 26% for your capital to grow, without a specific purpose, and 25% to supplement your public retirement. What you value most about them is safety, ahead even of profitability.

77% of investors in Funds plan to maintain or increase their savings in this product and 11% to hire new vehicles. More than half (54%) hire in the office, 19% do so with their financial advisor and 15% through the web.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Zalgiris Kaunas – Bitci Baskonia Real Madrid – Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv