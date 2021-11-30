11/30/2021

Act. At 10:12 CET

Money and popular myths about it are not always very good company And that is why we should not fall into clichés about savings and investments because they can end up hurting us more than necessary.

False beliefs that you should banish:

1. “If you want to be rich, you must work hard”

It doesn’t have to. It’s more, you can work a lot and still not be rich. It is more important to inform yourself in order to optimize your financial earnings than not to spend hours and hours. Sometimes it is a matter of luck and sometimes, coming from a good family would be enough.

2. “Minimize your expenses”

It seems logical but it is not so. If we want to earn money we will have to “spend” it. More specifically invest it. You have to be well informed about the financial products available and study if there is one that suits what you are looking for.

3. “You have to invest in & mldr;”

Don’t be naive. With fashions or what has gone well for an acquaintance may not go well for you. The best thing is always to be well informed and, above all, of what we can have a certain knowledge. It will always be better than investing blindly.

4. “Always pay in cash and never use a credit card”

It is a skewed interpretation of paying for things in installments. It is logical not to want to go into debt but you can also be smart not to undertake large expenses at once because it can deprive us of opportunities that we would have more cash if we split some payments.

5. “Don’t pay for something you can do yourself”

You have to know how to delegate. We must be in control of what we should invest time and effort in and in what not. Sometimes it is better not to concentrate effort, expense, or money on things that have been going on for a while, we could occupy other more productive ones.

6. “Do not invest, in the long run you will lose money”

It is a nonsensical statement and also caused by the bad reputation that all those who move in the stock markets have. It does not have to go wrong, in fact, investing may be something that you are good at and give you an extra way of income.

7. “Investing is for mature, elderly people”

Maybe because of the cinema and literature but for a long time has penetrated society. It does not take much experience to invest, only knowledge and clear things to take that risk that can bring us an extra income.