Aleida Núñez in interiors opens launches its exclusive content | Instagram

The coquette actress and singer Aleida Núñez could say goodbye to Celia lora, now that she has opened her own VIP page, which, like the model, has exclusive content.

The beautiful and successful actress decided to promote her page by wearing flirty interiors! The star who participated in soap operas like Tomorrow is forever and La fea más bella, has captivated with his most recent publication.

In this image that she shared 8 hours ago we see her posing from behind, from this angle we are doing very well, Aleida Nunez She decided to use a light shade to highlight her curves, which she managed to do without complication thanks to her huge boom boom.

It may interest you: Noelia about to enter the jacuzzi consented to fans in a photo

The set she is wearing is made up of two tiny pieces of clothing, Aleida is holding a bicycle, she was probably about to go for a walk wearing her tiny clothes, which by the way have two straps hanging on the sides at the bottom.

Aleida Núñez in interiors opens launches its exclusive content | Instagram aleidanunez

The actress was posing outdoors, the place where she was seemed to be a kind of forest, so we believe that part of the sessions for her new page of exclusive content They were taken in the cabin he shared with us a couple of weeks ago in some cute photos.

I invite you to my VIP page, do not stay with the desire, photos especially for you, “said Aleida Núñez.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Aleida Nunez He shared the publication eight hours ago on his official Instagram, where by the way it is expected that he will not stop sharing flirty content, which is the one that his millions of followers adore the most, because it is certain that on his VIP page the insurance subscription will have a fee.

Any adjective I say is a small thing to your beauty, beautiful Aleida, “commented one admirer.

Which celebrities have exclusive content pages

As mentioned at the beginning, Celia Lora is one of the prominent personalities of the show business who has been characterized by constantly promoting her exclusive content page, on Instagram she also promotes continuously, especially in her stories.

Another of the celebrities who at the time had a page, but who decided to go further is Noelia, she launched a special platform for creators of spicy Cherryland VIP content, where by the way you earn a little more than on other platforms, an advantage that many are taking advantage of.