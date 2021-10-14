The Ministry of Equality of Irene Montero considers that there is inequality in families where parents give priority to their male children in the use of the Internet. On this and other aspects, it subsidized a seminar that started this week.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has surprised the world by questioning the pillars of economic liberalism and patriarchal society”, can be read in the program of the seminar ‘Covid and technology in a gender key’, which will end on the 20th.

One of the four sessions scheduled – and which took place this Wednesday – dealt with ‘education in equality and technology’. The Ministry maintains that the situation of social distancing affects girls and young people to the extent that technological solutions are adopted to ensure the continuity of education.

In addition, the Ministry of Irene Montero affirms that «in families, frequently, boys are given priority when there are limited computer resources at home »and that girls« often they feel less able to use them ».

To talk about it, a presentation was made by the director of the Institute for Women, Beatriz Gimeno. The deputy director general of academic organization of the Ministry of Education, Montserrat Grañeras, the professor of sociology at the University of Valencia, Capitolina Díaz Martínez, and the coordinator of Innovatia at the University of Santiago, Eva López Barrio, also intervened.

The invited speakers thus shared their perspective on the challenges they face in relation to education, “without forgetting”, they point out, “that the strategies that are implemented will play a determining role in the professional development of girls and women.”

Macho algorithms

Another aspect investigated is the iArtificial intelligence and its relationship with gender. According to the Ministry, “the algorithms frequently present gender biases and others that, by intersecting, discriminate against people and especially women, reproducing existing social biases.”

As reported by OKDIARIO last July, a guide published by the same Ministry argued that virtual “assistants” such as Alexa or Siri perpetuate gender roles.

The work, very detailed, analyzed the presence of women in digital environments. In this sense, she pointed out that “most of these virtual assistants indirectly place women in secondary positions, linked to the traditional gender role associated with tasks such as providing help and assistance to other people.”

In addition, it was indicated that “many of the algorithms used in image or speech recognition applications are based on gender stereotypes based on the physical appearance of the people who are supposed to be using them.”