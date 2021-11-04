The Robert Sarver bomb has exploded. Or what is the same, may be about to blow up the foundation (property level) of Phoenix Suns, a team that had not played in the playoffs for ten years and that last season reached the NBA Finals. In fact, it was (2-0) two wins away from the first ring at Arizona … and then the ground disappeared under the feet of a team that lost four straight games, ravaged by the fury of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Suns had a great coach who had fallen on his feet in Phoenix, Monty Williams. They had a veteran leader like Chris Paul, one of the best point guards in history. And they had an exceptional bloc of young talent: Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson…

Everything was going well. I was going: first there was no agreement to extend Ayton’s rookie contract, something unusual with a No. 1 draft. And now, much worse in the institutional sphere, that bomb has fallen that surely is going to put the owner, a Robert Sarver who took over the team in 2004 for 401 million dollars, in an untenable situation. Today, by the way, the Suns are worth about 1.7 billion. Sarver, in 2016, also bought Mallorca of the Spanish Soccer League, in this case for about 20 million euros.

It had been announced days ago: something was brewing. There was explosive material that involved Sarver in a scandal in which racist and misogynistic behavior threatened to leave him in an untenable situation. That material has already seen the light in the form of a lengthy article on ESPN signed by Baxter Holmes, an investigative journalist for this outlet. The article is very hard. So much so that it is not difficult to imagine an ending that passes through the sale of the franchise. At the time, a similar case ended the Donald Sterling era at the Clippers. In 2014, a short-time commissioner Adam Silver supervised the departure of Sterling and the arrival of Steve Ballmer to the Los Angeles team.

Baxter Holmes’s article, which can be viewed in full at this link, draws on interviews with more than 70 people who have worked for the Sarver Suns in these 17 years. The canvas is clear: a toxic, hostile work environment, marked by the habitual use of racist language and inappropriate and openly misogynistic behavior. “The level of misogyny and racism was unbelievable, embarrassing for a team owner,” says an employee anonymously. Another adds: “There is no way you could say that he made a racist or misogynistic tone that could surprise me.” Some even say that Sarver showed photos of his wife in a bikini while he told how they practiced oral sex. The Suns workers felt “owned” by Sarver and he flaunted it.

Sarver, through his attorneys, has denied the use of racist language. He assures that he has never used the word nigger (nigger) and that he only used it once and to emphasize the importance of the whole team staying together in times of adversity: “I apologized immediately and I have not used it again, it is not part of my vocabulary ”. “It’s brutal working for him,” says another source. The accusations accumulate: that the boss told his managers that “they were paid very well for putting up with their shit” and that, in short, “if Adam Silver investigated what happens in the Suns he would be very affected”.

Sarver did not want to speak to ESPN, but for the moment he has received the support of general manager (former black player) James Jones: “Nothing that is being said describes the Sarver that I know and respect. That is not him”. Also from CEO Jason Rowley: “This is all false, it is outrageous. It doesn’t define the Sarver I’ve worked with for fifteen years at all. It is neither racist nor sexist ”. NBA spokesman Mike Bass says the League has yet to receive any complaints from anyone from the Suns and the representative of the players, Michele Roberts, does not get wet either because she says she has no information about it.

Suspicions about Sarver (60 years old), according to this article, continue until the arrival of Steve Nash in 2004, a movement “despite Sarver” and after a process of contacts in which it is said that the owner has already used very questionable from a racial point of view. His lawyers, again, take iron out of this issue, but Baxter talks about half a dozen workers who had conversations in which Sarver was insensitive. “It was like ‘whoa, Robert, you can’t do this,’” says one executive. A clear example that appears in the article refers to the election of Lindsey Hunter (African American) as coach in 2013 ahead of Dan Majerle, white, legend of the Suns and who had been on the technical organization chart of the franchise for five years: “These niggas need a nigga”.

When Earl Watson, another Suns coach, told Sarver that “diversity” was lacking in the organization, this answer “I do not like diversity” and that this made it more difficult to agree. “At the diversity level, this sucks,” says another former employee of a team that with Sarver has had nine coaches (seven in an eight-year stretch) and eight general managers. “The common denominator is you, this graveyard of coaches, managers, players … you are the constant,” Watson told him.

The article tells of a Sarver who speaks in a disparaging and misogynistic way about his own wife, who bragged about using oversized condoms and who enjoyed asking players about their sex lives or the sexual behavior of their partners. “Women have very little value there, they are a possession. We don’t even come close to what men mean to him, ”says a former employee. Two workers agree that Sarver relieved a manager of her responsibility for organizing the All Star 2009 because she was pregnant. I ask another why “women cry so much” when he was moved by a video tribute to Jerry Colangelo, the highly valued executive of the Arizona franchise. Other women who worked for him say that he asked them if they were his or if they belonged to him: “It made you feel that you were his property.”

During the 2009-10 season, forward Taylor Griffin, Blake Griffin’s brother, asked him in the gym if he “shaved his balls too” when he saw that he had no hair on his legs. “Then it seemed like a joke, then I understood that it was completely inappropriate coming from the owner of the organization,” says Griffin himself. On a trip to LA for a game Sarver told his players that he would send girls to their rooms if they went to bed early., concerned about the taste of athletes to enjoy the famous night of LA Something that some received with laughter but that hurt the women of the organization who were present.

When he learned that LaMarcus Aldridge would rather go to the Spurs because he had children in Texas, Sarver claimed that they needed Phoenix strippers to get pregnant with players so they wanted to live there. “He says very strange things, he likes to do it. Likes to threaten, create tension and a climate of strangeness, he likes everyone to feel that he is in command, to be in control“Concludes one of the voices that Holmes quotes. Another woman also speaks clearly: “As a woman in the world of sports, you assume that sooner or later we will suffer humiliating behavior. The worst thing is verbal abuse, making you feel that you are not even a human being ”.

Another assures that, in the toxic environment that Sarver encouraged, a drunk executive asked how many men in his department he had had sex with and asked for details about their penises: “It was terrible, I hadn’t slept with anyone from the team, it was very strange. And that was seen as something normal there ”. “It destroys you, I am tough and they broke me. It ruined my life, I thought about committing suicide, ”confesses another former Suns employee. A woman who is now part of the franchise tells that she is in therapy for anxiety problems and lack of sleep: “When I went to the psychologist I would burst into tears. And it happens to many of us here. It is very sad”.

On the opposite side, that of those who went through the franchise and did not see unpleasant situations, there is also Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors and who was part of the Suns between 2004 and 2010, first as an advisor and then as a general manager: “I never saw anything to suggest that I was racist or misogynistic, I am surprised by these accusations because they do not fit the person I treated”. The next thing, as Adrian Wojnarowski has already announced on ESPN, will be an official NBA investigation.

