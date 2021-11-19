11/19/2021 at 12:55 CET

Marc del rio

The Spanish Basketball Federation has made public the 16 player roster called up by Sergio Scariolo to face the first two qualifying matches for the next Basketball World Cup that will be disputed in 2023 on Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The call has included two players from Baxi Manresa who could debut with the absolute international as they are the base Dani perez and the pivot Yankuba Sima. The great season that the Manresa team is carrying out has not gone unnoticed for a Scariolo who has also called up Joel Parra, from Joventut.

Along with Pérez and Sima, he could also debut Jaime Pradilla, the interior of Valencia Basket.

🚨 OFFICIAL | The LIST of #LaFamilia for the first qualifying matches for @FIBAWC 2023. # SomosEquipo pic.twitter.com/gFV2bwMngs – Basketball Spain (@BaloncestoESP) November 19, 2021

On the list, there is no trace of NBA or Euroleague players, since both competitions do not stop at the dispute of these windows and the clubs are not usually in favor of giving up their players taking into account the importance of the matches and the always existing risk of injury.

With four, Unicaja is the team that yields the most players

If there is a presence of players whose teams they play Eurocup or the FIBA ​​Champions League. Unicaja, with four, is the team that yields the most players to a team that defends the world title and that will have in its ranks a current champion of the past championship such as Quino Colom.

North Macedonia and Georgia, first rivals in defending the title

The defense of the title will begin with the matches in which Spain will face the next Friday, November 26 in Skopje before North Macedonia, and the Monday 29 against Georgia in Jaén. Ukraine complete this qualifying group but until next February they will not see each other. The team will be concentrated in Guadalajara from next Monday the 22nd.

This is the list of the 16 summoned by Sergio Scariolo for the first two games:

Victor Arteaga (Morabanc Andorra)

Jonathan Barreiro (Unicaja)

Dario Brizuela (Unicaja)

Quino Colom (AEK Athens)

Alberto Diaz (Unicaja)

Dani Diez (Inherited by San Pablo Burgos)

Jaime Fernandez (Unicaja)

Fran Guerra (Lenovo Tenerife)

Xabi López-Aróstegui (Valencia)

Joel parra (Joventut Badalona)

Oriol Paulí (Morabanc Andorra)

Dani perez (Baxi Manresa)

Jaime Pradilla (Valencia)

Miquel Saved (Gran Canaria)

Joan Tailor (Lenovo Tenerife)

Yankuba Sima (Baxi Manresa)