11/27/2021 at 21:05 CET

Without any of the players who made history two years ago conquering the second universal gold in Beijing after passing over Argentina in the final, Spain started on Friday with a hurricane wind at home against North Macedonia their journey through the qualifying windows for the World Cup that will be co-organized by Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia in 2023.

In fact, among the players participating in this ‘window’ the one who came closest to being champion in Chinese lands was Jaime Fernández, guard-guard of Unicaja who in 2019 fell the last of the final list of 12 players. “I was about to go,” the student youth squad explained recently in a television interview.

In the aforementioned exhibition against North Macedonia (65-94) Yankuba Sima shone with his own light in his debut with the absolute at the age of 25. Undoubtedly, working for more than two years under the orders of a teacher like Pedro Martínez in Manresa has been key to this step forward that the Catalan interior confirmed on Friday with 15 points, seven rebounds and a PIR +23.

Very positive rating

For all this and for how the first match of the Spanish team since the Tokyo Games was developed, Sergio Scariolo was quite satisfied in your analysis.

“We played a good game from many points of view. We kept North Macedonia at low hitting percentages and rebounded well against a slightly stronger and more athletic team than us. We also share the ball well without selfishness and that is important & rdquor ;, explained the Spanish coach.

The Bologna Virtus coach (he has been combining both positions since this campaign) also set duties for the demanding duel of this Monday also in the Macedonian town of Skopje against the Georgia of the Giorgi Shermadini (Lenovo Tenerife), Thad McFadden (Hereda San Pablo Burgos), Beqa Burjanadze (Coosur Real Betis) and the former Baskonista Tornike Shengelia (CSKA Moscow).

“Where we were not right is in the triples (only 9/30). The very open shots have not entered, but the very open situations were well sought and that’s good & rdquor ;, continued the Italian.

Finally, Scariolo congratulated himself on the remarkable performance of the three debutants Sima, Jaime Pradilla (Valencia Basket) and Dani Pérez (BAXI Manresa) in their ‘premiere’ at the age of 31. “We have advanced in the objective of giving minutes to new players who must establish themselves. Overall the balance is very positive & rdquor ;, added the former Raptors assistant coach.