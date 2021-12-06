The “dispute” ended in Scarlett Johansson losing bellicose bellows in exchange for (according to rumors) almost 40 million dollars. To recap: the actress, after a decade playing ‘Black Widow’, saw her solo movie grossing It was diminished not only by the pandemic, but by Disney’s decision, which opted for its simultaneous streaming premiere.

At least that is how the interpreter understood it, who did not hesitate to file a lawsuit against the House of the Mouse for breach of contract. In the end, and after throwing the tackle at each other’s heads, The thing has ended so well that Johansson already has a new project on the way with Marvel Studios, a “top secret” production that underscores that the waters have calmed down completely.

Another proof of this is that up to this moment Johansson had spoken about this situation only through his lawyers, something that has also decided to leave behind explaining, in statements to AP, that “it is important to know your worth and defend yourself”.

“I think it’s important, in general, to know your worth and stand up for yourself. I’ve been working in this industry for a long time, almost 30 years, and I think there are a lot of things that have changed over the years. Before, you would have felt like ‘my goodness, if I defend myself, maybe I won’t go back to work or they’ll put me on a blacklist’. Luckily the landscape is changingAnd for that to happen in an industry that is as big and as universal as entertainment, it is very valuable. “

“Know your worth and stand up for yourself.” Scarlett Johansson speaks out at an @am_cinematheque event honoring her nearly two months after settling her lawsuit against Disney over her “Black Widow” pay. pic.twitter.com/d76WV0aesM ? AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 1, 2021

The secret project

Johansson asked Disney what he felt he deserved for ‘Black Widow’ and, far from ending up on a ‘blacklist’ as he might have feared would happen years ago, the actress has several productions on the way with the aforementioned factory.

There is the “secret project” with Marvel, a collaboration that would have nothing to do with the character he played in the UCM and that, according to comments, would be closer to a production job. But is that In addition, Johansson has pending ‘Tower of Terror’, a film based on the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in which she would work as a producer as well as a protagonist.