Scarlett Johansson has received the American Cinematheque Award, presented annually to relevant personalities from the Hollywood industry. The funny thing about the ceremony is that served as an official act for the actress and her “ex-boss” Kevin Feige to show that there is no grudge after what happened this year.

In fact, Feige, one of those in charge of paying tribute to Johansson with a speech, has announced by surprise that they are working together again on a project. It is about a “top secret” Marvel Studios production that would have nothing to do with Black Widow, according to Deadline.

Of the various options we are considering, if it really has nothing to do with Natasha Romanoff, then most likely Johansson will not act as a performer on the project, which could be produced by her.. In his speech, the head of Marvel Studios applauded Johansson’s talent, vision, intelligence and skill as an actress and also as a producer. Let’s remember that, despite the conflict between them this year, Johansson will produce and star in the Disney film based on the Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios.

“Scarlett has offered her talent and the power of her stardom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. I am so grateful that she has chosen to be a linchpin of it for so many years. Working with her has truly been one of the most memorable and fruitful collaborations of my career.“Feige said.

The legal battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney from July to October was never mentioned. The actress sued the studio for its distribution strategy of ‘Black Widow’, which simultaneously reached theaters and Disney +, which, according to Johansson’s accusations, would have diminished its profits. Everything was settled with an agreement of what is said to be more than 40 million dollars for her.

The American Cinematheque Awards

Jon Favreau, Thomasin Mckenzie, Jamie Lee Curtis, twin Hunter Johansson, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner were also among those present who honored Scarlett Johansson with words of entertainment.

The American Cinematheque is an award given annually for the purpose of raising funds, of which Martin Scorsese in 1991, Spike Lee (2020), Charlize Theron (2019) or Nicole Kidman (2003) among many others have been recipients. The first was awarded in 1986 to Eddie Murphy.

The American Cinematheque is an NGO dedicated to the dissemination and development of the moving image in all its forms. It was created in 1981 and is based, how could it be otherwise, in Los Angeles.