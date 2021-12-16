Scarlett Johansson became one of the founding figures of the MCU. Since his appearance in Iron Man 2 – 72%, the actress made an effort to make her character stand out among the rest of the superheroes. Finally, in The Avengers – 92% managed to show that they were on a par with their peers and the rest of the films served to deepen their character. Unfortunately, it took several years for the spy to get her own solo tape, and when Black Widow – 87% was finally released, it ended up serving as a platform to introduce Yelena (Florence Pugh) and as a final farewell to the actress. However, the partnership with Marvel-Disney has yet to come to an end.

After Natasha Romanoff’s character sacrificed her life to save humanity in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, fans were upset by the way the actress was being fired. At that time a movie about the character was already confirmed, but many considered that it was too late, especially because it was the first female element that the team had. Black widow received comments of all kinds, with some thanking to learn more about the spy’s past, and others stating that there was simply no longer an interest in that story, especially because it contributed very little to the expected Phase 4.

To further alter the panorama, the actress sued the company for the dual premiere of the film, which made her lose millions, also being her first project as a producer. Although this legal problem was quite strong, with Disney sending out a statement that many received as sexist and aggressive, both parties managed to reach an agreement. Of course, this was expected to mark the end of an era, but it turns out that Johansson and Marvel weren’t left on as bad terms as previously thought.

Kevin Feige, producer to whom we owe the creation and success of the MCU, was one of the first to defend the actress when the lawsuit and Disney’s first reaction were released. Recently, at an event to recognize the trajectory of Scarlett JohanssonHe took the opportunity to confirm that they were already in talks so that the interpreter would continue to be part of the Marvel family, but now as a producer.

In an interview with Collider, Johansson explained her new ambition as a producer, which is not limited to Marvel:

I’ve worked for 30 years, which is crazy when I say it out loud, but I think I understand the efficiency of how productions work and how you “slim” the “fat” in a production and “oil” things. I learned that fish rots from the head, which is very, very true in any creative space, but particularly a production that involves hundreds of people. So yeah, just working with people who want to be there and everyone wants to contribute creatively to the same kind of idea and building that kind of creative family is something that I get really excited about as I produce more and more things for other people.

Specifically, the actress explained her future at Marvel without revealing too much:

When it comes to Marvel, it’s like working with family. Marvel has some of the best Intellectual Property of all time and you can really dream big there and nothing is off the table and you throw all these sky blue ideas and see what stays. It is like a creative playground that is like a dream. Again, I have that personal connection with my fellow creatives that comes from being in that world with those guys for 10 years.

Its passage to production in Black widow It happened because she really wanted to approach the character in a different way, one where her past, her contradictions, could be explored, and did not serve as a purely sexual device. The actress found here the possibility of having more control over the stories and that is why she wants to keep trying; in fact, despite the problem with Disney, Scarlett Johansson remains as a producer of Tower of Terror, which will be directed by Taika Waititi, and I also confirmed that same position long ago for Bride, a remake of Bride of Frankenstein that will also star.

