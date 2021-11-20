Scarlett Johansson will return soon to Marvel and Disney | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous actress Scarlett Johansson is about to return to Marvel with a “top secret project,” according to Kevin Feige himself, news that has undoubtedly surprised fans a lot.

Finally, the legal fight between Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Studios has come to an end, thanks to which the actress is about to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as many fans wished.

As you may recall, Johansson gave life to Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow for almost ten years and that is why he starred in a solo film about the character released in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic.

After being released in theaters, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney after the premiere of “Black Widow” for the launch in streaming and cinemas that would have affected the earnings of the actress.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who was extremely outraged by Disney’s treatment of the actress after the lawsuit, announced that Scarlett is in talks to return to Marivel Studios.

According to Feige, he recently met with the actress to work on a “top secret” project, however, this will not be related to Black Widow, confirmed as the last Marvel film of the actress.

According to the president of Marvel Studios, Johansson would be the producer of an undisclosed project because the past work with the actress is one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations.

On the other hand, as you may recall, at the end of September this year, Scarlett Johansson and Disney reached an agreement after the lawsuit for Black Widow after which it was confirmed that the studio announced a series of future projects together, including the Tower. of the Disney Terror.

In this regard, Scarlett Johanson said she was incredibly proud of the work she did with Marvel and Disney.

“I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come,” the actress said at the time.

Scarlett Johansson has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, and I am extremely grateful that she has chosen to play a key role in it for so many years, “added Feige.

Without a doubt, his return to the company is something that millions of people expected and although it will no longer be to act in any of the films, we will be able to see his great work behind the films that come to act in Marvel.