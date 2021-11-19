By the time Scarlett Johansson joined the MCU in Iron Man 2 – 72%, the actress already had a long history and a great reputation for working with great directors. Being a part of this franchise helped jumpstart her career in another way, one that involved turning her into one of the most important female action figures, while making her one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood. However, although the character of Black Widow was very popular with fans, it took a long time and many challenges had to be overcome before he was given a good place in this universe and with that Black Widow was released – 87%, which also marked their departure from Marvel … or so we thought.

After his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, a prequel about the character was confirmed that ended up serving as an introduction to the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh. In many ways, Black Widow caused various controversies. Some fans were upset by the way the character was fired, and the changes in its release date did not help to lift a film that clearly should have arrived years ago.

The lawsuit that Johansson filed against Disney for the film’s dual release seemed to reaffirm that the actress was ready to go, as she was burning her last bridge. At this point, she had a contract with Disney to work on another film that would have nothing to do with the MCU and the legal process seemed to put everything at risk. In the end both parties were able to reach an agreement and the waters finally calmed down. Now we know that even if the conflict was perceived as an act of fury that would break the relationship between the two forever, business is never that simple.

It is well known that Johansson’s career has never depended solely on Marvel, so it is not surprising that his talent and years of effort are being recognized. The actress received the American Cinematheque Award which is given to those dedicated artists who have demonstrated their contribution to the industry. According to Deadline, during the ceremony Kevin Feige attended to support his colleague and spoke highly of the time they worked together:

Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. I am extremely grateful that you have decided to play a key role in it for so many years. Working with her has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.

The famous producer also said that he admired Johansson’s talents as an actress and producer, noting that she was the first member of the franchise to also serve as a producer for the film. Black widow. That said, Feige confirmed that the also protagonist of Story of a Marriage – 98% will return in this position for another secret Marvel project that has nothing to do with their famous character. Of course, we do not know what it could be, but it is possible that it is some other title with female characters in front, as the actress has made an effort to prioritize these types of stories. Similarly, on more than one occasion, Johansson has spoken about the possibility of directing, so nothing rules out his doing so within the UCM.

For his part, in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson He spoke about the positive part of the lawsuit he filed against Disney for breaking his contract by releasing Black widow on Disney + at the same time it hit commercial theaters:

It was a very surreal time because, of course, the movie had been released and it was very successful and it was a great celebration. I had a baby and it was obviously an amazing and celebratory thing that changed my life. In a way, that helped me through a very uncertain and stressful time. Overall, I feel very lucky that no one will have to go through what I went through and that I think it has had a positive impact within the industry and hopefully on the lives and livelihoods of artists and creatives.

The actress took the opportunity to confirm that she maintains good working relationships with both Disney and Marvel:

I have had many of the best moments of my career working at both studios. I am very excited to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family.

News of the lawsuit divided the public. Some saw it as an act of greed that was also an insult to the company that made her famous, but others saw her decision as a fair complaint where she defended, with all rights, the contract she signed with Disney. Be that as it may, this process was the first that occurred as a result of the changes caused by the global pandemic and put on the table the way in which actors are paid and the importance of profits in cinemas. While Warner Bros. got ahead of this problem by speaking to its talents and making deals earlier, Disney has been criticized for failing to act similarly. Either way, Scarlett Johansson He still has a lot to do and it will be interesting to know what kind of vision he wants to bring to other Marvel projects.

