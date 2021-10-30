10/30/2021

On at 14:43 CEST

The RCD Espanyol faces a new La Liga match against the Getafe after drawing against him Athletic Club (1-1). The blue and white team have soared in the domestic competition, where they occupy the tenth place, just 1 point from FC Barcelona.

In fact, the blue and white team has added eight of the last 12.

The Catalan team already adds 14 points and is located in the middle of the table.

LaLiga does not stop and the ‘parakeets’ visit Getafe this Sunday, October 26 with the aim of adding again.

WHAT TIME DOES ESPANYOL PLAY?

Sunday, October 31, 2021Getafe – EspanyolColiseum Alfonso Pérez6: 30 p.m. (CET)

WHERE TO SEE ESPANYOL ON TV

The game can be seen live on television through Movistar LaLiga.

NEXT MATCHES OF ESPANYOL

Espanyol – Granada (La Liga Santander. Saturday, November 6, 2021, 2:00 p.m. CET, RCDE Stadium)

Barcelona – Espanyol (La Liga Santander. Saturday, November 21, 2021, 6:30 p.m. CET, Camp Nou)

Espanyol – Real Sociedad (La Liga Santander. Sunday, November 28, 2021, time to be defined, RCDE Stadium)