10/23/2021

On at 10:57 CEST

The RCD Espanyol faces a new La Liga match against the Elche after having beaten Cádiz (2-0) at the Cornellà-El Prat stadium. The blue and white team have soared in the domestic competition, where they occupy the eleventh square at the beginning of the tenth day. The Catalan team has three victories in the last four games, and has twelve points.

A victory against Elche in the Martínez Valero Stadium it would confirm the good progression of Vicente Moreno’s team and would bring it closer to the European positions. For their part, the people of Elche have also played a doubtful start to the championship, with bad feelings in the last five league games in which they have only achieved one victory and one fourteenth place, with nine points in the locker.

What time does RCD Espanyol play

Saturday 23 October 2021 Elche – RCD Espanyol Stadium Martínez Valero 18:30 hours The game can be seen live on television through Movistar LaLiga.

RCD Espanyol next matches

RCD Espanyol – Athletic Club (La Liga Santander. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 9:00 p.m., RCDE Stadium)

Getafe – RCD Espanyol (La Liga Santander. Sunday, October 31, 2021, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Alfonso Pérez)

RCD Espanyol – Granada (La Liga Santander. Saturday, October 6, 2021, 2:00 p.m., RCDE Stadium)