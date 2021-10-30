10/30/2021

On at 14:42 CEST

The Real Madrid will visit Shakhtar Donetsk’s Donbass Arena after losing 1-2 at home to FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the second day of the UEFA Champions League group stage, with the intention of scoring three important points to be able to assault the leadership of the Group D. In addition, the meringues also come from losing in the league championship, after being defeated by Espanyol in Cornellá for the same result of 2-1.

Thus, first of all, it is worth highlighting Carlo Ancelotti’s team arrives at the duel sitting alone in second place in the table, adding 3 points and 3 more than the first classified, FC Sheriff Tiraspol. On the other hand, those led by Roberto de Zerbi will arrive at the meeting in the last place of the group with only 1 point and -2 in the goal differential.

For this game the merengue team has several doubts, especially in the defensive part, since Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy They have trained with the group and if there are no setbacks they will be available to play. For his part Ancelotti You will not be able to count on the meeting or Eden Hazard, nor with Dani carvajal, nor with Gareth Bale, all of them injured.

What time does Real Madrid play? Where to watch the game?

Shakhtar-Real Madrid play this Tuesday, September 19, at 9:00 p.m..

The match of Day 3 of the Champions League 2021/22 can be enjoyed in Spain through the television channel Movistar Champions League 1 and Movistar +. In addition, it can also be followed live for everyone on the SPORT live.

Real Madrid next matches

After the European meeting, the Real Madrid will visit the Camp Nou to face Barça (LaLiga Santander. Sunday, October 24, 2021, 4:15 p.m. Camp Nou).

Real Madrid – Osasuna (LaLiga Santander. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 9:30 pm. Santiago Bernabéu Stadium).