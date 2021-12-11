Reigning lightweight title champion Charles Oliveira, and the American fighter Dustin Poirier, whose two most recent fights resulted in wins against Conor McGregor, face each other in a passionate battle for the UFC 269 category title. Oliveira conquered his belt by way of the KO against Michael Chandler in May, so he will try to defend his belt against Poirier.

Dustin Poirier, known as “The Diamond”, will seek to continue the streak that began against Mcgregor and thus snatch Olivieira his status as lightweight champion. The Brazilian boxer has not been defeated since December 2017, with a streak of nine consecutive victories.

The combat takes place in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Dustin Poirier took the two wins before Connor mcgregor brilliantly, the first in January of this year and the second in July. This fight was key to Poirier, by allowed him to carry out the dream of regaining the lightweight belt.

Poirier has been the only one of the 27 rivals to have had so far Mcgregor in your career that has been able to defeat him by KO, but it is also that he did it on two consecutive occasions, which shows his quality. The 32-year-old American fighter has had a remarkable career, but of course this win against Mcgregor and the chance to beat Oliveira To get the title of the leading weight, it would allow him to take a big step forward in his career, something that until now he has not been able to do so. Now you have the opportunity to consolidate yourself and to try to extend your record of 28 wins and 6 losses.

The story is long Poirier, as in 2013 he lost to Cub Swanson and after three victories he faced McGregor in September 2014. There the first duel between the two took place, where the Irishman defeated him in just one round, very clearly. He had another hot streak of four wins and again Michael Johnson stopped him.

The turning point in his career was in 2017, when he achieved a streak of five consecutive wins against high-level rivals, such as Miller, Pettis, Gaethje, Álvarez and Holloway for the interim title. Thus, he managed to make himself worthy of facing Khabib. However, the great Russian dominator was too much for the American, where he suffered his last defeat to date.

After defeating Dan hooker in June 2020 already Mcgregor in January and July 2021, Poirier He goes all out for the most sought-after prize in lightweight. Oliveira, for his part, is also 32 years old, but was born in Sao Paulo (Brazil).

He has 9 consecutive victories and his record is 31 victories by eight defeats. Won the past May 15, 2021 the match by TKO (strokes) the vacant title of the UFC Lightweight before the american Michael chandler. Now, he will defend his status as champion against another compatriot from Chandler, a Poirier that on paper it is a greater threat.

When is the Oliveira – Poirier match held?

The combat is celebrated Today, at dawn from Saturday 11 to Sunday 12, at 4:00 a.m.

Where to watch the Oliveira – Poirier fight?

The Oliveira – Poirier fight can be seen in Spain through you DAZN platform. You can follow all the information regarding the confrontation of the UFC through the CVBJ.biz website.