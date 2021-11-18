11/18/2021

On at 15:53 ​​CET

Today, November 18, the draw for the first round of the King’s Cup 2021-22. At 16:30 hours the initial matches of the tournament will be known in the Las Rozas Football City (Madrid), where 16 teams of First division except those of the Spain Supercup (Barça, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic club).

There will also be 21 teams of LaLiga Smartbank (without Real Sociedad ‘B’), 29 clubs from the First RFEF, 32 of Second RFEF, the four semifinalists of the RFEF Cup and the 10 winners of the previous tie that was played yesterday Wednesday (the Mollerussa was classified as a Catalan representative).

Schedule of the draw for the first round of the Copa del Rey

Ten teams of regional category seek to get into the first draw of the King’s Cup 2021/22 to be held this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the headquarters of the Real spanish soccer federation, specifically in Las Rozas (Madrid).

Where to watch the Copa del Rey draw on TV and online

No free or paid channel will cover the draw for the first round of the Copa del Rey since the Royal Spanish Football Federation will broadcast it through its website and its official media.

🚨 WE ALREADY HAVE A DATE !! 🏆 The #SorteoCopa of the First Eliminatory of the #CopaDelRey will be next Thursday, November 18 at 4:30 p.m. 📺 Follow it live at https://t.co/tP49bAAmLX and official RFEF media. ℹ️ Circular: https://t.co/C40Gqli962#LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/4WdWLVSv3c – RFEF (@rfef) November 15, 2021

Teams participating in the first round of the Copa del Rey

The bass drums will match the lower-ranking teams against higher-ranking teams with the 10 winning teams of the previous tie, the four RFEF Cup semifinalists and two RFEF Second teams, facing the First teams. In addition, 21 teams from the Second RFEF will face the 21 from the Second Division, and the remaining nine against another nine from the First RFEF, while the remaining 20 from the old Second Division B will face each other.

Dates of the first round of the Copa del Rey

The matches will be held on the days November 30, December 1 and 2 in the lower category club field, provided they meet “the minimum requirements established by the RFEF”. If they are of the same category, the duel will be played at the stadium of the club whose ball was drawn first.