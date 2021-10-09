Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder The faces are seen in the third fight that both fighters will play against each other and the one that will close the trilogy of common confrontations. Fury he won the second fight with force, since the first one was resolved with a null, so he starts as a favorite for this third duel. In it the World Boxing Council world heavyweight title, as well as the scepters of The Ring and Lineal in this category.

This time, it’s the American fighter Deontay Wilder who wants revenge and intends to unseat Fury, that if he is victorious, he can become the only king of the division. The brand new confrontation between the two contenders takes place with an exciting evening at the stadium T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

English Tyson fury achieved a void in a hurry against Wilder in 2018, when he stayed on the mat for a few seconds but almost miraculously pulled himself together to force a tie. In the rematch, held in 2020, he beat the American ruthlessly Deontay Wilder in the seventh round. That is why, with this third confrontation in Las Vegas, the hit of Wilder will seek total equality between both contestants.

The world champion of the World Boxing Council Tyson Fury and the aspiring former champion Deontay WilderTherefore, they will exchange impressions above the ring for the third time. With this third chapter, a new trilogy of heavyweight confrontations will be formed. Thus, he will join the historical battles that boxing colossi interpreted in the past as Muhammad Ali against Joe Frazier and before Ken Norton in the 70s of the 20th century.

Too Floyd patterson before the swede Ingemar Johansson, a decade earlier, as well as the famous contender Evander Holyfield against Riddick Bowe, two decades later, they disputed their particular trilogy. Nor can a tetralogy go through something, the four World Cups that played Ezzard Charles and Jersey Joe Walcott in the fifties, with a final tie between the two.

In this combat there is also an extra incentive. English Tyson fury could earn millions of dollars from pay-per-view in 2022 if it expires at Deontay Wilder, in this third fight. On the contrary, if Wilder beats Fury, he would be left out of those next fights. Fury and Wilder have been heating up the fight through social networks.

Tyson fury stands in this combat with a track record unbeaten as a professional. He has won in 30 of the 31 fights who has disputed to date, who joins that null harvested against Wilder in 2018. He has not competed for more than a year and a half, since he has not done it precisely since that rematch against Wilder in February 2020, in which he won.

For its part, Deontay Wilder he broke his undefeated status in that last fight against Fury, also his last to date. They are joined by the null against the same fighter for a total balance of 42 wins, 1 void and 1 loss.

When is the fight between Fury and Wilder played?

The combat is held in the early morning from Saturday 9 to Sunday 10 October, around 6:00 a.m. in Spanish peninsular time. The soiree of Fury vs Wilder 3 It will start at 1:00 am in Spain.

Where to see the fight between Fury and Wilder?

The fight is a co-promotion between Premier Boxing Champions, promoter of Tyson Fury, and Top Rank, that of Delontay Wilder. For that reason, it will be the two companies that offer the ceremony on their social networks, which broadcasts the fight and the evening in Spain. You can follow all the information about the combat by the CVBJ.biz website.