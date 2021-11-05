The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and the american Caleb Plant face each other in a great international boxing evening in this final of 2021. The Central American boxer exposes his titles of the World Boxing Council super middleweightor (CMB), of the World Boxing Organization (OMB) and the World Boxing Association (AMB), while Plant puts his title of champion of the International Boxing Federation (FIB). Thus, the winner of the match will make history as the undisputed champion of super middleweight.

Both fighters measure at dawn from Saturday, November 6 to Sunday, 7 for the title of unified and undisputed champion of the category. The American Caleb Plant will face ‘Canelo’ Álvarez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with the soil of defeating the great Mexican boxer, although among the fans and specialists he is not the favorite.

Caleb Plant come to this fight as the champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The objective of Plant, according to his words, is to take advantage of speed to overcome Alvarez, especially when it comes to placing your goals. Plant he is undefeated in 22 fights and with 13 victories by way of KO.

Plant does not have the experience or the track record of ‘Canelo’, so the Mexican starts as a favorite in the bets. The Mexican showed great form in his victories against Avnil Yildirim and Billy Joe Sanders, in this 2021, and against Callum smith in December 2020.

In both fights, he showed his best level to be proclaimed champion of the super middleweight, both of CMB as of the AMB, and took filming for the end of 2021. Thus, several months have passed since his last fight, with which he will be able to reach his peak of form, to continue with his goal of achieving the unification of the titles in the future next.

The triumph of the Mexican ‘Canelo’ against Yildirim was the first in 2021, a rival that was designated by the CMB. However, he was not the only one, since Canelo defeated the champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the British Billy Joe Sanders, in the month of May. Canelo comes at a great time to measure yourself Caleb Plant, champion of the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

Canelo stands in combat against Caleb Plant with a professional record of 56 wins (37 by KO), one loss and two void. Just Floyd Maywether, in a distant 2013, he was able to break the resistance of Canelo, undisputed favorite to expand your records.

On the other side of the ring, wait Caleb Plant, American boxer who will experience the most important fight of his career. So far, it is champion of the International Boxing Federation (FIB). The objective of Plant It will be to take advantage of his greater speed to overcome the Mexican, who is more veteran and experienced in these struggles.

The combat is held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, located in the stadium of Nevada. The battle will have a massive presence of fans, in addition to an extensive evening that will begin many hours before the fight.

When is the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant held?

The combat is held in the early morning from Saturday 6 to Sunday 7 November. Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant faces will be seen at 5.00 hours, although the evening will start at 22:00 hours.

Where to see the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant?

The combat can be seen live through Fite TV, with a PPV broadcast for 12.95 euros.