Evander Holyfield Returns to the ring in a match with the former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort and it does so by substituting Oscar de la hoya, what has given positive for coronavirus. The fight, which in the first instance was to be a confrontation of legends, will finally be a confrontation sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, all this because the two combatants want a match outside of the show and the show.

The combat will take place in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the mythical pavilion where they play Los Angeles Lakers. The fight will be played over eight rounds of two minutes and will be at a weight of 180 pounds, with a maximum of five being able to be exceeded.

Holyfield, 58 years old, he has not fought since 2011 when he won by KOa Brian Nielsen. Both the Estaoundidense and Belfort they have been respectful to each other. BelfortFor his part, a former UFC champion, will have his first boxing match since 2006 and his return to the sport, after his 2018 retirement from the UFC.

Evander HolyfieldIt also replaces Oscar de la hoya, who was going to return to the ring since his retirement in 2008. However, he has given positive for coronavirus and that will prevent him from being part of the combat and the evening.

Vitor Belfort, For his part, he was born on April 1, 1977. A Brazilian national, he is a former mixed martial arts (UFC) boxer who competed in the middleweight category until 2018. Belfort has a great legacy, where he has been part of companies such as Ultimate Fighting Championship, Strikeforce, Pride, among other.

The Brazilian has been UFC light heavyweight champion on one occasion and tournament champion UFC 12 in the heavyweight category. Belfort He is famous in mixed martial arts for his quick fists and devastating knockout power. For these reasons, he is considered by many to be one of the best fighters in the history of mixed martial arts and a true legend within this sport. On May 12, 2018, he announced his official retirement from the MMA, where he has left a great legacy. Now, you will face Holyfield in boxing, where it will be necessary to see how he develops, like the American, at almost 60 years of age.

When is the fight between Holyfield – Belfort played?

The evening takes place in the early morning of Saturday 11 to Sunday 12 September, at 2.00 hours (Spanish peninsular time). The fight is scheduled to start between 4.00-5.00 hours in the Spanish morning.

Where to see the fight between Holyfield – Belfort?

The combat can be seen from the platform DAZN. You can follow all the information about the evening and the fight for the CVBJ.biz website.