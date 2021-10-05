The boxing match is held for the WBA welterweight title, among the Filipino Manny pacquiao and the cuban Yordenis ugas. The event will take place at the Las Vegas T-Mbolie, in the state of Nevada, United States.

At 42 years old, Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao He is a true living legend of boxing. With his age and his legacy, he could be retired, although also on the occasion of the coronavirus pandemic He has not been fighting for two years. Yet it’s back and whoever it was WBA welterweight world champion, a belt that snatched Keith thurman In his last fight, he wants to stay current.

Said title was lost in the offices before Ugas and now he wants to regain his center against the Cuban boxer. Pacquiao has great fights like ante Mayweather, Márquez, Cotto or De la Hoya. That is why “PacMan”, nicknames by which he is known, has a great track record; he has been world champion in six divisions (in he raised eight, but two of them were not by the four most prestigious organizations).

His record of 62 wins by 7 losses, plus two draws. Has get a total of 39 wins by KO, which shows that more than half of their battles have been resolved directly. He is a short boxer, barely 1.70 meters tall and 66 kilos, but extremely fast and agile.

Yordenis ugasFor his part, he is also a veteran Cuban boxer. He is seven years younger than PacquiaoHe has 35 for the 42 of the Filipino, so in the physical section it can be good for him to extend the fight as much as possible.

The combat has a peculiar context. Ugas he was going to contest the co-star suit, but on the same day that the boxer’s injury was known Spence it became known that his opponent, Fabian Maidana, was also out for a cut. Therefore your World WBA of welterweight he won it in the offices and now defend his condition against the champion, Pacquiao, in the ring. Before this belt, the Cuban already had a wide background in boxing. He was an outstanding amateur boxer, who became world champion in 2005 and bronze in Beijing 2008. Already in the professional field it cost him more, since the demand is greater, with outstanding fights such as the one he lost for a belt with big names such as Shawn Porter.

His record of is 26 fights won by 4 lost, obviously with much less travel than the Filipino. He has won 12 of them by KO, so he is not as effective a fighter in this regard as Pacquiao. It measures 1.75 meters and weighs 66 kilos, so it will try to impose its largest size.

Pacquiao also look for a new record. When he won Keith thurmanTwo years ago, he became the fifth boxer over the age of 40 to be proclaimed world champion. The Filipino shares this honor with Bernard Hopkins (49 years), George Foreman (45 years), Thulani ‘Sugar Boy’ Malinga (41 years old) and Bob fitzsimons (40 years).

‘Pac-Man’ added a new world champion to his loss roster, leading to 22 wins over boxing top fighters. To get an idea of ​​the level of the Filipino, he is only surpassed by Floyd Mayweather, who counts 23 wins against world champions.

When is the fight between Pacquiao and Ugas held?

The combat takes place in the early morning from Saturday 21 to Sunday 22 August, at 3:00 am

Where to see the fight between Pacquiao and Ugas?

The battle can be seen from the platform DAZN. You can follow all the information about the combat between Manny Paquiao and Yordenis Ugas for the CVBJ.biz website.