12/21/2021 at 5:25 PM CET

The Atlético de Madrid cannot afford any more setbacks in the league after the loss in the last game against him Sevilla FC 2-1, and this next Wednesday 21 at 7:00 p.m. CET visit the New Los Cármenes Stadium to face the Grenade.

Those of Diego Pablo Simeone arrive at the game in fifth position with 29 points. For their part, the Nasrids arrive in position number 15, after winning their last game against Mallorca by 4 goals to 1 and with 19 points.

The match between Granada and Atlético de Madrid of Day 19 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 will take place this Wednesday, December 22 at 19:00 CET, and the match can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.

Atlético de Madrid next matches

Atlético de Madrid – Rayo Vallecano (LaLiga Santander, January 2, 2022, 4:15 p.m., Metropolitan Stadium)

Rayo Majadahonda – Atlético de Madrid (Copa del Rey, January 6, 2022, 9:30 p.m., Cerro del Espino Stadium)

Villarreal – Atlético de Madrid (LaLiga Santander, January 9, 2022, 9:00 p.m., La Cerámica Stadium)