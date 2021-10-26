10/26/2021

Act. At 10:25 CEST

The I raised and the Atlético de Madrid They will face each other on a new day of the league championship, the eleventh of LaLiga Santander with very different objectives seeing the situation of both teams in the classification. The match will be played this next Thursday, October 28 in the City of Valencia, where they will face at 21:30 CET with the television coverage of Movistar LaLiga.

The Atlético de Madrid arrives at the match after having tied at 2 against the Real society, current leader of the competition. A draw that was achieved thanks to a double by Luis Suárez in the second half, after going behind on the scoreboard. Regarding their position in the qualifying table, those of Madrid occupy the fourth position in the table with 18 points, three behind the leader, although they have a postponed game, the one corresponding to the ninth day against the Grenade.

For his part, I raised He arrives immersed in a bad dynamic of results. The set of Javier Pereira, who has taken over the team after the dismissal of Paco Lopez, occupies the penultimate table square, with only five points. In the first 10 games, the Granota still do not know the victory and accumulate five draws and five defeats.

At what time does Levante – Atlético play?

The match between Levante and Atlético de Madrid on Day 11 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 will take place this Thursday, October 28 at 9:30 p.m. CET, and the match can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.

Atlético de Madrid next matches

Atlético de Madrid- Betis (La Liga Santander. Sunday, October 31, 2021, 4:15 p.m., Wanda Metropolitano Stadium)

Liverpool – Atlético de Madrid (UEFA Champions League. Wednesday 3 October 2021, 9:00 PM CEST)

Valencia – Atlético de Madrid (La Liga Santander. Sunday, November 7, 2021, 4:15 p.m., Mestalla)