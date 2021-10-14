A new Ryder Cup edition, in this case 2021, the great team golf competition between Europe and the United States. Whisling Straits is the spectacular luxury complex that is part of the American club located next to Sheboygan, in Wisconsin, which will host this week a new edition of the prestigious Ryder Cup.

The contest is the golf tournament that is held every two years (postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic) and which faces the best players of the Europe and United States. It is considered one of the sporting events of the year and, on this occasion, it will have the presence of two Spaniards in the team of the Old Continent, as they are the number 1 in the world, Jon rahm, and the winner of a Augusta Masters, Sergio García.

Jon rahm reaches the Ryder cup after doing a great 2021, in which he has achieved his first ‘major’ with the conquest of the US Open. Current leader of the world classification, he is called to be one of the leaders of the European team. It will be in his second appearance in the tournament.

Sergio garcia was recently ranked sixth in the BMW Championship. This good tournament allowed him to recover in the world rankings and get into the top50. A promotion that you want to continue by signing a great Ryder cup, a tournament in which he is one of the great stars on a historical level. At 41 years old, Garcia will add his tenth participation, which shows his great regularity.

In addition to Rahm and Garcia, the European team will consist of the Norwegian Hovland, the Northern Irish McIlroy, Englishmen Hatton, Casey, Fitzpatrick, Westwood, Fleetwood and Poulter, the Irish Lowry and the austrian Wiesberger. A team of guarantees to face the powerful American team. This one has a great opportunity to achieve the title at home from the hand of men like Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau, Koepka, Thomas, Cantlay, Finau, Schauffele, Spieth, English, Berger and Scheffler.

The 2021 edition corresponds to the 2020 edition, which could not be held on the occasion of the coronavirus pandemic. Now it can be carried out with Europe willing to put a lot of trouble for a United States team that plays at home and that has eight of the world top-10 in its line-up.

When is the 2021 Ryder Cup held?

The Ryder Cup 2021 it is disputed from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September.

The Friday 24, the first foursomes session will start at 14.05 hours. The schedules of the four games will be 14.05, 14.21, 14.37 and 14.53 hours.

That same Friday 24, the first session of fourballs will start at 19.10 hours. The schedules of the four games will be 19.10, 19.26, 19.42 and 19.58 hours.

The Saturday 25, the second session of foursomes will start at 14.05 hours. The schedules of the four games will be 14.05, 14.21, 14.37 and 14.53 hours.

That same Saturday 25, the second session of fourballs will start at 19.10 hours. The schedules of the four games will be 19.10, 19.26, 19.42 and 19.58 hours.

The Sunday 26, the individual matches will start at 18.04 hours. The twelve matches will start consecutively since then with a difference of eleven minutes between each of them.

Where to see the Ryder Cup 2021?

The tournament of the Ryder Cup 2021 can be seen live on television from Spain through the channel Movistar Golf, platform dial 57 Movistar Plus. WE GO (8 and 45) will make live connections during the three days of the tournament.

The broadcasts of the Ryder Cup 2021 they start this Friday, September 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) continuously for the first sessions of foursomes and fourballs. In the same slot, the second day of competition will be broadcast on Saturday 25.

The Sunday, Movistar Golf will connect with Whisling Straits from 6:00 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to broadcast the 12 individual matches that will decide the winning team of this edition of the Ryder cup. In addition, the channel WE GO (8 and 45) will make connections during the three days of competition (from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and during the VAMOS en Play program on Sunday).

In addition to the three days of competition in Whistling Straits, the channels Movistar Golf and VAMOS, from Movistar Plus, will broadcast the Opening Ceremony of this Ryder Cup on Thursday night, from 23:00 to 00:00 (Spanish peninsular time). In the same will be announced the pairings for the session of foursomes matches on Friday morning that will open the confrontation.

You can follow all the information about the contest by CVBJ.biz website.