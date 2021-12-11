The UFC 269 will have as its main fight that of the Brazilian lightweight title champion Charles Oliveira, who will put his crown on the line against the American challenger Dustin Poirier, who in his two most recent matches defeated the Irish fighter Conor McGregor. The event will be broadcast on the ESPN signal.

Dustin Poirier’s great challenge is to cut the great streak of Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian has not lost since December 2017. The event will be held again at the prestigious MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

In another of the most anticipated fights of UFC 269, Julianna Peña, who will seek to keep the bantamweight belt that belongs to Amanda Nunes, who has not lost since September 2014.

Hours UFC 269

Colombia – 18:00 Hrs

Ecuador – 18:00 Hrs

Mexico – 18:00 Hrs

Chile – 20:00 Hrs

Paraguay – 20:00 Hrs

Peru – 18:00 Hrs

Venezuela – 19:00 Hrs

Bolivia – 19:00 Hrs

Argentina – 20:00 Hrs

Uruguay – 20:00 Hrs

Brazil – 20:00 Hrs

Billboard Preliminaries

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Billboard Stellar

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Women’s Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Flyweight: Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

