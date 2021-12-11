The UFC 269 will have as its main fight that of the Brazilian lightweight title champion Charles Oliveira, who will put his crown on the line against the American challenger Dustin Poirier, who in his two most recent matches defeated the Irish fighter Conor McGregor. The event will be broadcast on the ESPN signal.
Dustin Poirier’s great challenge is to cut the great streak of Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian has not lost since December 2017. The event will be held again at the prestigious MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
In another of the most anticipated fights of UFC 269, Julianna Peña, who will seek to keep the bantamweight belt that belongs to Amanda Nunes, who has not lost since September 2014.
Hours UFC 269
Colombia – 18:00 Hrs
Ecuador – 18:00 Hrs
Mexico – 18:00 Hrs
Chile – 20:00 Hrs
Paraguay – 20:00 Hrs
Peru – 18:00 Hrs
Venezuela – 19:00 Hrs
Bolivia – 19:00 Hrs
Argentina – 20:00 Hrs
Uruguay – 20:00 Hrs
Brazil – 20:00 Hrs
Billboard Preliminaries
Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz
Augusto Sakai vs. Tai tuivasa
Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva
Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders
Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda maverick
Alex Perez vs. Matt schnell
Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
Randy Costa vs. Tony kelley
Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Billboard Stellar
Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier
Women’s Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena
Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Flyweight: Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt
Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley
