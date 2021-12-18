12/17/2021

On at 23:01 CET

The Barça will visit Linares Deportivo on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m. (CET) in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey 2021-22.

The Catalans will travel to Linares, after playing the League match in Mallorca on the 2nd. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will visit Alcoyano on the same Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. (CET).

Ponferradina – Espanyol will open the day on Tuesday 4 at 9:00 p.m. (CET), while Atlético de Madrid will be the last team to enter the scene. He will visit Rayo Majadahonda on Thursday 6th at 9:30 p.m. (CET).

CUP END SIXTEEN TIMES

01/04: Ponferradina – Espanyol (9:00 p.m., CET)

01/05: Leganés – Real Sociedad (4:00 p.m., CET)

01/05: Eibar – Mallorca (4:00 p.m., CET)

01/05: Cartagena – Valencia (6:00 p.m., CET)

01/05: Linares – FC Barcleona (7:30 p.m., CET)

01/05: Atlético Baleares – Celta (8:00 p.m., CET)

01/05: Mirandés – Rayo Vallecano (8:00 p.m., CET)

01/05: Valladolid – Betis (8:00 p.m., CET)

01/05: Alcoyano – Real Madrid (9:30 p.m., CET)

06/01: Fuenlabrada – Cádiz (4:00 p.m., CET)

06/01: Girona – Osasuna (4:00 p.m., CET)

01/06: Sporting – Villarreal (6:00 p.m., CET)

06/01: Zaragoza – Seville (6:00 p.m., CET)

01/06: Atlético Mancha Real – Athletic Club (8:00 p.m., CET)

06/01: Almería – Elche (8:00 p.m., CET)

01/06: Rayo Majadahonda – Atlético de Madrid (9:30 PM CET)

Barça will play four games in eleven days. After the Cup match, the Xavi They will travel to Granada, and then go to Saudi Arabia to play against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, in search of what may be the first title of the season, and of the ‘era’ Xavi.