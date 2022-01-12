Updated on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – 18:49

In his first round of questions in the Bundestag, Scholz explained that nuclear power is not sustainable and that its use is not economically sensible.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ENERGA The EU prepares to consider gas and nuclear energy ‘green’

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated its rejection of the European Commission’s proposal to include nuclear energy and natural gas in the package of sustainable investments in the ecological transition, in line with Spain and in opposition to countries that, like France, are committed to this source of energy. .

In your first round of questions in the Bundestag Since taking power, Scholz, who rules in coalition with liberals and environmentalists, has argued that nuclear power is not sustainable and that its use is not economically sound. “We know that the plants do not work permanently and that they have constant interruptions. There are problems such as radioactive waste whose solution is not clear and huge security problems,” he added.

That is why, Scholz continued, Germany has made the decision to abandon nuclear energy and has followed the path of promoting the use of renewables. “That is the right way”, has assured the chancellor.

The Federal Office for Nuclear Waste Safety (BASE), the official body that advises the German Ministry of the Environment, had rejected this Wednesday the EC’s proposal to qualify atomic energy as sustainable energy and had assured that it is a high-risk technology. “From a technical point of view the classification of nuclear energy as sustainable energy cannot be defended,” said the president of BASE, Wolfram knig, in a position statement of the entity published this Wednesday. “Atomic energy is a high-risk technology, it generates waste and implies the danger that radioactive material will be used for terrorist or military purposes,” he added.

Knig also warns that the use of atomic energy generates a burden on future generations that is not compatible with the ideal of generational justice.

Brussels Proposal

The EC proposal, according to BASE, is based on a report from the Joint Research Center (JRC) of the EU of March 2021. The BASE experts had analyzed that report in a document of June 2021 and had concluded that the repercussions of the use of atomic energy were insufficiently considered, which is problematic from the methodological point of view and that incurs simplifications.

Last week, the European Commission proposed that investments in nuclear power and natural gas be considered sustainable in the green transition. “Taking into account scientific advice and current technological progress, as well as the different challenges towards the transition between Member States, the Commission considers that there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as means of facilitating the transition to a future based predominantly on renewables, “said the Community Executive.

In its proposal, the Commission proposed that they receive the green label investments in nuclear power plants that receive a construction permit before 2045 and that natural gas is also considered sustainable as long as it comes from renewable energy or has low emissions in 2035.

“It seems to me an absolute mistake that the European Commission intends to include nuclear energy in the taxonomy of sustainable economic activities of the EU”, was the immediate reaction of the German head of German Environment, Steffi lemke, speaking to the Funke media group.

According to the minister, from the party of the Greens, “an energy form that on the one hand can lead to devastating environmental catastrophes – in the event of a serious accident in a reactor – and on the other, leaves large amounts of highly radioactive hazardous waste, cannot be sustainable “.

Brussels intends to approve the measure this January after consulting with European governments and experts, but for it to enter into force, the proposal will have to receive the go-ahead from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

