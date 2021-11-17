Vaseline – 78% is one of the most famous musical films of all time. All over the world he has millions of fans who sing his songs and watch the film over and over again, however, the younger generations are already beginning to see the production made more than forty years ago. According to new information from The West Australian, high school students in Australia have filed complaints against the school staging of Vaseline as being too offensive.

Vaseline presents us the story of a couple of teenagers who have a summer romance. Upon returning to school, she moves to another city and enters the same school as him. But when Sandy and Danny discover the truth, it will be much more difficult to maintain their romance because they must keep up appearances. With musical numbers like “Summer Nights” or “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, Vaselina went down in history as one of the most famous stories of her genre, inspiring millions with her songs and dances.

On the other hand, it cannot be denied that the pair of Sandy and Danny pales at the present time for behaviors that are now unacceptable. The students of the schools in Australia lodged complaints against Vaseline for not being appropriate for the present time, for being “offensive, sexist and anti-feminist”. The complainants are mostly adolescent girls, including those from the Ladies’ Presbyterian College; The school authorities reported to the media that they have been listening to all their disagreements, so they finally decided not to go ahead with the production of the school musicals.

One of the main objections against Vaseline is that he sends girls the wrong message about how they should behave in love relationships. Sandy and Danny are a toxic couple, she is teased for being too “good girl” and he has to hide his feelings from his classmates to maintain his status as “cool boy”. The truth is that at the end of the film he doesn’t change much, but she does. Sandy undergoes a total transformation, leaving behind her pastel-colored clothes and straight, fringed hair. The students of the Australian schools believe that you should not change the way you are just to be with a boy.

It is not the first time that Vaseline by the previous point. In more recent years we have observed numerous reports on social networks about the inconveniences of his argument and how problematic it can be in the 21st century, especially in the newer years. Olivia Newton-John, the actress who played Sandy in the film, was questioned about the issue earlier this year while on the “A Life of Greatness” podcast (via Upworthy). Here is your answer and defense.

[Vaselina no era para] be taken so seriously. [La crítica es] a bit silly, because the movie was made in the 70’s and it’s about the 50’s. It was a play. It is a musical. She is funny. We have to relax a bit and enjoy things as they are, I think it’s a fun movie that entertains people.

The series and films of recent times are increasingly interested in good messages, trying not to hurt the viewer and presenting modern stories that leave aside any retrograde convention. Although Vaseline It is an undeniable classic, loaded with catchy and unforgettable themes, it is also fair to weigh the weight it has in the 21st century and the scope it can have with the younger population.

