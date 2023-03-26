Science proves that there is a link between the size of the member and the urge to buy big cars

A curious real investigation, with an approach supported by the science In his methodology, he is about to definitively prove that there is a strong psychological correlation between penis size and the drive men feel to buy bigger cars because of their sense of deprivation.

Science is a fascinating field where occasionally, if the research community has enough patience and creativity, it can prove or deny ideas, postulates or theories deeply rooted in our society.

Such is the case of this recent study, which is in a relatively preliminary stage of validation, but where they designed an analysis approach that seems to finally be able to establish a mental relationship between the cars that men want and the connection that this idea has with the perception of the size of his member.

Over the last few years we have seen how the scientific community has implemented new interesting projects in the field of psychology and sexuality, even reaching the point of establishing a relationship between the number of relationships that one has and the increase in intelligence.

So we are not surprised that progress has now been made to this new level of disclosure.

Men would buy bigger cars if they feel that their penis is small: this is how science indicates

It turns out that a group of researchers from the Department of Experimental Psychology at University College London has carried out a striking study among 200 men with an age range that fluctuated between 18 and 74 years.

The study, developed under the “Small penises and fast cars: Evidence for a psychological link” It has just been published in the journal PsyArXiv and is still under peer review.

The volunteers participating in this experiment were basically grouped into two groups: One where they were told that the average size of the penis was 17 centimeters.

Image: KnowYourMeme | The study “Small penises and fast cars: evidence of a psychological link” verifies with pure science the relationship between the two elements.

And a second group where what was shared with them was the fact that the average human virile member is 10 centimeters.

Such variation of information was made with the purpose of manipulating the self-esteem of the participants, through false statistics, where they knew the data of their individual length, at the same time that they felt validated or invalidated by the figure of the supposed average.

In the same way, they were given distorted data on personal finances, physical health and other elements of everyday life, to see how they reacted compared to the group that had the most realistic and sensible statistics.

At the end of the process, men over 30 years of age explicitly expressed their desire to have a sports car when they were made to feel that they had a small penis, under the data that the average was around 17 centimeters.

The study is technically still in the validation process and cannot be taken seriously yet. Although the seen is interesting.