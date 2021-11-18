11/18/2021 at 08:00 CET

The scientific community and society have entered a spiral of investigations and experiences on consciousness that has multiplied the hypotheses and theories about one of the great unsolved mysteries of humanity.

Two emblematic events of this spiral are represented, on the one hand, by the appearance of a new book (Feeling & Knowing) of the renowned neuroscientist of Portuguese origin Antonio Damasio, and, on the other hand, the growing interest that the lucid dream exploration.

Both episodes represent new approaches to the study of consciousness, both within and outside the experimental setting of a scientific laboratory.

For science it remains an enigma how consciousness can emerge from a piece of organic matter, such as neurons in a brain, something that has involved both physicists and philosophers as well as neuroscientists, in deep reflections and proposals, which since decades ago they have not reached any definitive conclusion.

Body and brain

Body and brainFor Damasio, as The New York Times explains, mental activity consists of a flow of “images” that map different aspects of the world around us. But these images, by themselves, are not conscious.

These images must be linked in the brain with the emotions for conscious thought to emerge, the result of an “intimate cross-talk between the body structures and the nervous system,” according to Damasio.

Damasio’s work is part of the wave of proposals and investigations that are part of that sudden spiral of interest in consciousness, whose latest episodes are reflected in an article published by the economic magazine Forbes, a clear indication of the growing interest in this topic in the business world.

The journal references another book, immediately preceding Damasio’s, Metaphysical Emergence, published by the Oxford University Presss and written by Jessica M. Wilson, professor of philosophy at the University of Toronto Scarborough in Canada.

Fundamental emergency

Fundamental emergency In summary, Wilson suggests that consciousness would be the result of a “strong” fundamental interaction that arises at a certain level of complexity in the biological system.

To scientifically test his theory, Wilson says, the first step would be to undertake research based on fundamental physical interactions that is capable of establishing the general energy of a complex system, such as the brain of an octopus.

The next step would be to determine whether a variation in energy conservation occurs in this complex biological system. If that happens, it would be a violation of the First Law of Thermodynamics, according to which the total energy of the universe always remains constant.

When physicists first observed something that appeared to be breaking this law, they proposed a new particle called a neutrino (Wolfgang Pauli, 1930) and a new force called a ‘weak force’ or ‘weak interaction’. It was a new fundamental and irreducible force, explains Forbes, although in some experiments it has been shown that energy appears or disappears in a system, with no known explanation.

Wilson supposes that something similar could be happening, for example, in the brain of an octopus. If it were the case, it could be an emergency phenomenon (outbreak of consciousness), equivalent to the process that caused in physics, 90 years ago, the birth of the weak nuclear interaction.

Difficult problem of consciousness

Difficult problem of consciousnessWilson’s proposal, as in the case of Damasio, only represents one more hypothesis, although original, to explain what is considered the “hard problem” of consciousness: how it really emerges in living systems.

His proposal is not without controversy, but it contrasts with the proven fact that organisms without neurons are capable of simple cognitive activities, such as memory or learning. Somehow, you can think without having a brain.

This discovery questions that consciousness is exclusive to brain activity and raises the need to seek other explanations for its emergence in nature.

Along these lines, it is also being speculated that consciousness is associated with the collapse of the wave function of quantum physics, which takes a protoparticle out of limbo and turns it into something verified.

Quantum collapse

Quantum collapseConsciousness would follow a similar path, according to this hypothesis, and to verify it, experiments on quantum collapse are being developed in various laboratories that, although they have other objectives, could provide information on this possibility, explains Forbes.

These hypotheses can find an answer, both in the states of loss of consciousness that are produced by clinical anesthesia, as well as through lucid dreams, two old exploratory fields on consciousness that regain interest in this spiral.

The Guardian reveals something new in this regard: that research on lucid dreaming is developing spontaneously in society, basically as a form of training and fun, even sharing experiences through Internet communities.

This novelty provides significant experiences that are not beyond the interest of scientists, who have been investigating this for a long time. human capacity to be aware of dreaming.

Dream training

Dream trainingSociety also closely follows what happens in laboratories interested in lucid dreaming, especially after it was found that the galantamine, a nootropic alkaloid sold as a dietary supplement in the United States, induces conscious dreams and is also useful for treating Alzheimer’s.

Although turning to this alkaloid is foolhardy for the age-old lucid dreaming experience, a small but growing group of scientists hope to learn more about how conscious dreams work, how they are triggered, and whether a person can be taught to practice it regularly.

Training people to practice lucid dreams enhances the possibility of exploring them scientifically: observing the cognitive processes that occur in the mind as they are measured, as well as their relationships with brain and physiological activity, may perhaps finally discover how consciousness arises or emerges , highlights MIT Technology Review.

Top photo: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org