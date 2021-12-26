12/26/2021 at 10:05 CET

Ramon Diaz

Scientists and conservationists have started a Crusade Against the World’s First Commercial Octopus Farm, which a Spanish company will open in 2022 in Gran Canaria, with the aim of producing 3,000 million tons per year. The announcement has sparked a mix of dismay and outrage among scientists, who claim that octopuses are extremely intelligent and sensitive animals, capable of feeling pain and human-like emotionsTherefore, in his opinion, they should in no way be marketed as food. The company’s plans have been denounced by an international group of researchers as “ethically and ecologically unjustified”.

All the tests carried out on specimens of this surprising species have managed to fascinate scientists. Octopuses are self-aware, capable of solving complex problems, learn from mistakes, play just for fun, develop hunting strategies, have excellent memory, have enormous learning capacities, and exhibit stable personality traits.. Some specimens are mischievous, others calm, some happy, some are grumpy, many are shy, most are lonely and all are very curious (a sign of intelligence).

Specimen of octopus from the Bristol Aquarium. | Bristol Aquarium

Stacey Tonkin is part of a team of five managers of the Bristol Aquarium, in England, and says that simply by looking at an octopus in the eye you can see its great intelligence.

There have been specimens that have learned by themselves to turn off the lights in a room by throwing water; others who are capable of stealing the fishermen’s traps, and some who have managed to return to the sea after escaping from an aquarium through a drainage pipe without their caretakers noticing.

Octopuses recognize each other in the mirror

Are able to walk on two legs, both on land and at the bottom of the sea; from unscrew jars (from within and from without); from disassembling the filtration system of an aquarium; from transport materials to build shelters; from ambush their prey; from throw objects as if they were projectiles against their predators; from navigate without getting lost through complex mazes, and of recognize yourself in a mirror.

Hence, scientists have spent years demanding that they be legally recognized as “sentient beings& rdquor ;, a circumstance that is about to become a reality in Great Britain, where an amendment to the Animal Welfare Bill will be voted on shortly.

British politicians thus attend to a claim by a team of experts that examined more than 300 scientific studies and concluded that octopuses, indeed, are “sentient beings & rdquor; and that there is “strong scientific evidence & rdquor; about what may experience pleasure, complex feelings: excitement, joy, pain, anguish, depression & mldr;

Experts suspect (they have not yet been able to prove it reliably) that octopuses dreamBecause while they sleep they experience different states, one analogous to the REM of humans, and they change color, as if they were reacting to some kind of reverie.

Octopus for human consumption. | Pixabay

The researchers who oppose the project are “convinced & rdquor; about what raising high welfare octopuses is “impossible & rdquor; and they encourage the British government to consider the possibility of “banning imported farmed octopus & rdquor ;.

Meanwhile, the number of octopuses in the wild is declining significantly and the prices are going up. It is estimated that 350,000 tons of octopus are caught each year, ten times more than 60 years ago.

An inland farm

Complaints from scientists and conservationists are now directed at the Nueva Pescanova plan, which will open a commercial octopus farm inland in a few months, near the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The company defends itself against criticism by assuring that with its plant it will prevent so many wild octopuses from being caught. But this argument does not convince the defenders of this unique species, who continue to claim to know aspects such as the size of the tanks, what food they will be given or how they will be killed.

The group that drives the campaign against the octopus farm is called Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) and has written to the governments of several countries, including Spain, urging them to ban these types of facilities.

“They are amazing animals. They are loners and very intelligent. So putting them in sterile tanks without cognitive stimulation is bad for them& rdquor ;, highlights Elena Lara, CIWF research director.

Exemplary of octopus. | Unsplash

Scientists encourage everyone to see the Oscar-winning 2021 documentary, entitled ‘My Octopus Teacher’, titled in Spain ‘What the octopus taught me’, to understand what these animals are really like. The recording recounts in first person the unusual friendship that a female octopus and the South African diver Craig Foster maintained for almost a year, and the impact that that relationship had on him.

Masters in the art of camouflage

The documentary, shot in the kelp forests of the southern tip of Africa, reveals some of the ‘Superpowers‘of octopuses, such as their extremely high capacity for learning, their curiosity and their mastery of the art of camouflage.

CIWF members regret that European Union (EU) laws that refer to the welfare of farm animals only apply to vertebrates, creatures that have backbones, thus excluding octopuses and other cephalopods. In addition, according to this group, there is currently no scientifically validated method for its “humane handling & rdquor;.

“We have an example of an organism that has evolved to have an intelligence comparable to ours. Their problem-solving skills, playfulness, and curiosity are very similar to that of humans. This is potentially what it would look like if we ever encountered an intelligent alien from a different planet. They are extremely complex beings& rdquor ;, highlights Jakob Vinther of the University of Bristol.

Among CIWF’s arguments against the Nueva Pescanova plant is that could increase pressure on wild fish populationsas octopuses are carnivores and need to eat two to three times their own weight in food to survive. “Farmed octopus could feed on fish products from already overfished populations,” scientists warn.

Octopus. | .

Dr. Lara shows her concern that those consumers who want to do the right thing may think that eating free-range octopus is better than wild-caught. “It’s not more ethical at all: the animal is going to suffer all its life & rdquor ;, he regrets. It will mean “only that wealthy consumers will pay more for an increasingly rare wild octopus& rdquor; adds Jennifer Jacquet of New York University.

Able to recognize people

Among the most surprising aspects of octopuses, in addition to those already mentioned above, are that they have three hearts, blue blood, nine brains (or a multiple brain), eight arms capable of “thinking & rdquor; by themselves independently and two thousand suction cups with which they can feel, smell, taste and use tools. They change shape and color at will.

More: octopuses are able to recognize people (One specimen from a New Zealand aquarium ‘disliked’ a member of staff and threw water at the back of his neck every time he saw him). They play with their congeners, with specimens of other species, and even with objects such as jars or stones. And they can transform the shape of your body almost without limit, for example, to fit through a hole the size of your eyeball.

Supporters of the octopus farm claim that it has been shown that also pigs, for example, are smart, despite which millions of specimens are still killed each year to produce products for human consumption. So they wonder: What’s the difference between a factory farm pig and a factory farm octopus?

The response of conservationists is that the sensitivity of many farm animals, such as pigs, was not known when intensive systems were established, and they argue that the mistakes of the past should not be repeated. Also, unlike other species, “Banning octopus farming wouldn’t leave humans without enough to eat& rdquor ;, Jacquet emphasizes.

Compassion in World Farming website: https://www.ciwf.org.uk/