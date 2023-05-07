Scientific study suggests that in a hypothetical mission to Mars, the crew of astronauts should be all women

Science and space exploration have taken gigantic steps in terms of inclusion. Although there is still a long way to go, there are a good number of women working in astronomy agencies and racial inequality has been reduced by a large percentage.

Missions like Artemis intend to put a human back on the Moon, after decades of absence on our natural satellite. Black and female astronauts will surely be among the first to step on the surface of our nocturnal companion.

Then it will be left to look towards a more distant territory: Mars. First you have to have the right spaceship to get to the red planet. Elon Musk insists on the Starship rocket, which will surely work optimally at some point.

When I achieve it, it will be time to think about the chosen ones for an unprecedented trip in the history of humanity. In this sense, an old study appears that suggests that in a hypothetical mission to Mars, the crew should be made up only of women.

And it’s not for a gender issue, the study you cite hypertextual indicates that it is a purely scientific question.

women to mars

In research from the 1950s, which today seems rather outdated, scientists conclude that it is better to send women into space. This is because they tend to have comparatively smaller and lighter bodies. Therefore, they need less calories and oxygen compared to men.

The benefit within this statement is that a body that needs fewer calories and oxygen would be saving resources on such a long-distance journey.

There is a recent study on this topic. The scientists analyzed the behavior of both bodies and determined that men showed an increase of 30% in total energy expenditure, 60% in oxygen consumption, 60% in carbon dioxide production and 17% in the water requirements.

So it would still be productive for NASA to prioritize the presence of women on a trip to Mars.