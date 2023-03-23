Scientists concerned about an increase in the average penis size of men in the last 30 years

Penis size is a topic of conversation that most men prefer to avoid. It is a kind of taboo that is fed from the thought that one is below average, based erroneously on what appears in adult cinema films.

But what they don’t know is that they are probably wrong. What’s more, they may even be above average without knowledge.

Recent studies carried out by different scientific organizations find that there is an increase in the average size of the penis, in the last 30 years.

However, although for many this may be something positive, experts are concerned about these new statistics that have taken them by surprise.

Data from different studies find that, between the years 1992 and 2021, the average size of a man’s member is 15.23 centimeters. This translates to an increase of 24%, if previous years are taken into account, in which the average was 12.27 cm.

The place Magnet reports that in Europe and Asia the trend points to growth. While in North America and Africa it is decreasing. The study is based on measurements performed by urologists on around 56,000 participants in 75 different studies.

“A general change in development is concerning, because our reproductive system is one of the most important pieces of human biology. If we are observing such a rapid change, it means that something powerful is happening in our bodies,” said Michael Eisenberg, one of the study’s authors.

The concern of the experts is in two specific issues. First, that these sudden changes could affect fertility. And second, that they do not know the reasons for this rapid increase in the average. So, they are unaware of the general consequences that could be generated from this change.