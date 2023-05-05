Scientists detect a star devouring a planet… and that would happen to Earth at some point

Among various scenarios for the end of the world, all raised in different centuries and cultures, there is one that science has already detected directly. It is that the Earth is devoured by a star, in our case, the Sun.

Scientists from MIT, Harvard and Caltech were able to see a star devouring a planet. Fortunately this happened 12,000 light years from us.

The planet belonged to the Aquila constellation, and they detected the situation because the star that devoured it became more than 100 times brighter in just 10 days.

This awesome flash was followed by a longer lasting, colder signal: the planet was gone.

Kishalay De, from MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, led the study, published in Nature.

The investigation is titled An infrared transient from a star engulfing a planet.

“We were seeing the final stage of swallowing,” De said, quoted by the Daily Mail. “We are looking at the future of the Earth.”

Of course, this won’t happen to us tomorrow or next week, so you can continue with your plans as normal. It would happen within 5 billion years.

This is how scientists saw the star devouring a planet in Aquila

The scientist drew a comparison of what was seen in the constellation Aquila:

“If some other civilization were watching us from 10,000 light-years away as the Sun engulfed the Earth, they would see the Sun suddenly brighten as it ejected some material. Then it would form dust around it… before returning to what it was.

The planet-eating star has been followed by researchers since May 2020, after having tracked data from the Zwicky Transient Facilityfrom Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in California.

Nebula Generic Image

This is how they observed the star devouring the planet: “One night,” says De, “I noticed a star that brightened by a factor of 100 over the course of a week, out of nowhere. It was unlike any stellar explosion I’ve ever seen.”

Initially, De and his colleagues thought it was the merger of two stars, later coming to the conclusion published this week.

Will the end of the world be like this, when it touches?