Scientists detect a surprising ultramassive black hole that exceeds the size of the Sun by more than 30 billion

Although they are part of the most mysterious phenomena in the entire universe, black holes have been investigated in greater depth in recent years. The tools of astronomy have allowed the detection of new and different elements of this type scattered by various galaxies in the wide terrain that we cover in existence.

The fact that several have been detected makes the theories about black holes grow. Each one has characteristics that differentiate them from the rest, with the impressive particularity that their gravitational force does not allow anything, not even light, to escape from them.

A scientific team from the University of Durham, in the United Kingdom, led by physicist James Nightingale, managed to detect one of the black holes ever seen.

This same black hole had already been seen with the Hubble Space Telescope through an image. At the time they calculated that it exceeded the mass of our Sun by about 7 billion times.

But now they applied the technique of gravitational lensing, in which they use the force of gravity and the distortion of the light that travels from their region, in order to see the black hole in greater detail. They found that the first calculations of its size were far from its characteristics.

The stellar phenomenon actually has a mass greater than 32.7 billion times the Sun.

“This particular black hole, which is about 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, is one of the largest ever detected and is at the upper limit of how big we think black holes can theoretically get, for which is an extremely exciting discovery,” Nightingale explained, quoted by the magazine’s portal. Very interesting.

“What distinguishes this new group of black holes from those we already know of is their wide separation from their companion stars. they probably have a completely different formation history than X-ray binary stars,” says Kareem El-Badry, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and discoverer of the new black holes.

To get an idea of ​​how big this black hole is, Sagittarius A*, the one in the Milky Way is 4.1 million times more massive than the Sun. Likewise, it is not the largest detected; that title goes to one that feeds the quasar TON 618, which registers a mass 66 billion times greater than that of our massive star.