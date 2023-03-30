Scientists develop a “cosmic cement” to build houses on Mars in future colonies

A team of scientists from the Future Biomanufacturing Research Hub developed a “cosmic cement” made from Martian dust, which is twice as strong (72 megapascals or Mpa) as traditional cement (32 Mpa). With StarCrete, as they called the stellar material, they could build houses on Mars.

According to a report published on the website of Very interestingwhich cites the study published in the journal Open Engineering, the recipe for the cement is a mixture of planetary dust found on the surface of Mars, potato starch and a pinch of salt that could come from astronauts’ tears.

The experts tested human blood and urine as potential binding agents, but they were not practical on a large scale. Instead, according to calculations, a 55-kilogram sack of potatoes contains enough starch to produce almost half a ton of StarCrete, about 213 bricks, a good number considering that it takes about 7,500 bricks to build a three-bedroom house.

In addition, the scientists also discovered that common salt and astronauts’ tears could further help improve the resistance of this material in future Martian colonies.

Mars (Unsplash)

Expert opinion on StarCrete

Aled Roberts, Research Associate at the Future Biomanufacturing Research Hub and Principal Investigator on this project, explained: “Since we will be producing starch as food for astronauts, it made sense to see it as a binding agent rather than human blood.”

“In addition, current construction technologies still need many years of development and require considerable power and additional heavy processing equipment that adds cost and complexity to the mission. Cosmic cement doesn’t need any of this, so it simplifies the mission and makes it cheaper and more feasible.”

On the other hand, unlike traditional cement whose manufacturing process requires very high firing temperatures and large amounts of energy, cosmic cement can be prepared in a common oven or even in a microwave at normal firing temperatures, offering reduced energy costs for mass production.