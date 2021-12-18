What does a cat think when it looks at you? His mind still remains a mystery to scientists.

When we think of a psychopath, we are too influenced by movies and television series.

We imagine a murderer, or worse. But from a medical point of view, a psychopath is a person who lacks empathy, And it is expert in manipulating others. That’s almost the description of a cat …

Rebecca Evans, a psychologist at the University of Liverpool, UK, has been studying the psychopathic traits of cats. He has created a questionnaire that measures the levels of fearlessness, evil and disinhibition of the animal, to evaluate its general psychopathic tendencies.

That test offers 46 questions in which the owner of the cat can respond with options that go from “it does not describe my cat at all” to “it describes it very well”, according to indicates Science Alert.

To take the test Rebecca Evans has relied on her own experience, as the owner of a cat, as well as that of her colleagues who also have one. What’s more has consulted more than 2,000 owners of these animals, to cover all angles.

The questionnaire checks how does your cat respond to danger, how adventurous he is, his relationship with other animals, and with the visitors who come home.

The best collars, locators and GPS to put your pet and always have it located wherever it is.

It also examines your mood, how you react to the caresses of the owner and other people, Y what kind of attention do you pay to humans.

After evaluating the responses, the test provides a CAT-Tri + score, what does it measure his psycho level.

The psychologist is convinced that “it is likely that all cats have an element of psychopathy, as it would once have been useful to their ancestors in terms of acquiring resources: for example, food, territory and mating opportunities.”

The aim of the experiment is that owners know cats better. That a cat has a higher or lower score in psychopathy It does not mean that he is crazy or that he is dangerous, it just defines its behavior.

For example, “a high score in disinhibition and dislike for other pets predict a higher quality relationship with the cat owner, while meanness and boldness indicate a lower quality,” Evans explains in an interview.

If you want to try, you can complete the questionnaire on this web page.