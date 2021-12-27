The famous asteroid that extinguished the dinosaurs almost left Earth a wasteland due to the aftermath of the impact, according to the latest research.

It’s been 66 million years since a meteor hit our planet and extinguished most of the dinosaurs. It was a very strong impact that not only ended the lives of these large reptiles, but also almost devastated the earth.

A new series of investigations has discovered that the cause of the great extinction plunged the entire world into darkness. The vapors and ash that came out after the crash, raised huge clouds of dust that covered the sky for months globally.

Everything would have been covered, preventing sunlight from passing through, for two years. Plant photosynthesis stopped working and the ecosystem could have been permanently destroyed.

When the sunlight reappeared, the planet would have taken decades to recover and return to a vegetative state that is close to normal.

These huge clouds created by volcanic ash and sulfur released into the atmosphere would have brought acid rain, which would have caused large forest fires.

Darkness reigned over Earth

Although the theory of the nuclear winter after the fall of the meteorite is not new, this new study presented at the annual meeting of American Geophysics has found that this planetary blackout would have been so long thanks to the continuous fires.

The soot would have invaded the atmosphere, lengthening the process. There would have been a significant cooling throughout the planet and the plants could not function normally.

In this research they have done simulations to find out how long the planet was ruled by darkness. Assuming that about 73% of terrestrial vertebrates became extinct, the days of darkness were increased in the simulator until the appropriate figure was given.

At first, the light would quickly disappear through the impact cloud, but then the soot would lengthen the process. If this period had been 150 days, the ecosystems would have recovered, but after 200 days, a tipping point would be reached where they would collapse.

According to the simulation, for more than 70% of the species to have died, it should have remained darkness for 700 days. About two years without much of the planet being able to see the sun.

Can you imagine that happening today? If with being a year locked up by the pandemic we had vitamin C problems (not to mention psychological problems), with two years of darkness we do not count it.