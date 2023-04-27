Scientists found an extrasolar planet 16 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers discovered a gas giant called HIP 99770B using the indirect observation technique, a finding defined as historic due to the size of this exoplanet: 16 times larger than Jupiter.

Scientists found this extrasolar planet by looking at the constellation Angus. It orbits a star called HIP 99770, which is twice the size of the Sun.

According to the report of Chroniclerthe discovery was made through the use of the indirect observation method, a technique that is based on the study of the object from documentation related to it, such as reports, graphs, photographs or previous research.

According to researchers from the University of South Queensland, this technique has allowed the discovery of more than 5,000 exoplanets, which implies a great advance in astronomy.

In addition to the technique, the international team of scientists used Japan’s Subaru Telescope National Astronomical Observatory on Mauna Kea, Hawaii.

The astronomers’ analysis

Thayne Currie, author of the research, explained that the discovery of HIP 99770B is a proof of concept for a new strategy to find imaginable planets, which will improve greatly in the coming years.

HIP 99770B

“It shows that an indirect method sensitive to a planet’s gravitational pull can tell you where to look and exactly when to look for direct images. So I think that’s really exciting,” Currie concluded.

NASA defines planets that orbit other stars as exoplanets. These are usually very difficult to see directly with telescopes, as they are often obscured by glare from stars orbiting them.

This discovery represents a significant advance in astronomy, since the use of the indirect observation method allowed the discovery of HIP 99770B, an exoplanet with exceptional characteristics.