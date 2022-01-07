Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most recognized actors of the last decades, making his way among the most ambitious productions in Hollywood and winning the hearts of millions of characters thanks to his charisma and superb performances. But there is another virtue of Leo that also connects with the masses: his concern for the environment. The 47-year-old star has dedicated much of his life and fortune to caring for the Earth and now a group of scientists have named a tree in honor of him. Read on for all the details.

The protagonist of Revenant: The Revenant – 82% showed their interest in the environment from their youth. Over the years we have seen him participate in large summits dedicated to the issue, meeting with important leaders to make the change. How can we forget when last year he offered voracious criticism of the Q4 government for its lack of commitment to the care of the vaquita porpoise, an endangered species. His voice echoed on social networks and the Mexican authorities mobilized at that time to make a difference.

Now, research led by botanists from the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew and IRAD (Institute for Agricultural Research for Development) at the Cameroon National Herbarium (via Peerj), have named a newly discovered tree Uvariopsis Dicaprio. This new specimen is four meters tall and is adorned with yellow and green flowers. More than a hundred types of tree were discovered in the area, but Leonardo is the one who has recently won the honor for his fight against the immoderate logging of thousands of hectares of forest.

The latest film by Leonardo Dicaprio, Don't Look Above, a Netflix hit that has given a lot to talk about in the last two weeks. The plot presents us with a fatal scenario of global extinction, all due to the hit of a colossal asteroid capable of destroying planets. The scope of this film directed by Adam McKay has been so great that we are seeing an immeasurable amount of criticism and debate on all sides, some celebrating the work of the film and others condemning it for its vision and handling of satire. Right now, Don't Look Up has achieved more than 150 million hours of views

Leonardo Dicaprio He will also be present in the next Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon, an adaptation of the famous book of the same name by David Grann, non-fiction material that brings to the table the cases of murders committed against the Osage Native Americans in the 1920s. During those years, several natives became rich thanks to the discovery of oil, which caused a conflict for control of the land. According to the text, at least twenty people were executed; the case fell into the hands of the FBI. Although it had a premiere planned for 2021, the plans changed and now we will have to wait for the progress of 2022 to have a final release date.

With Scorsese, DiCaprio also produced The Devil in the White City, series for Hulu with Keanu Reeves as the main star. It is not known if Leo will also be part of the cast, but at least we can be certain that it will be a fantastic project, with great potential to become the most recognized during the corresponding awards season. It also does not have a release date.

