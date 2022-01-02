01/02/2022 at 21:28 CET

In 1969, when America was the great hegemonic power that achieved such impressive achievements as sending the first man to the moon, Michael Crichton published “The Andromeda Menace”. It soon became a best-seller that was even made into a movie and made into a television miniseries.

His argument could not be more fashionable in these times of pandemic.

– A totally unknown new microorganism, which could even have an extraterrestrial origin, appears in the small town of Piedmont, Arizona, quickly killing all its inhabitants except an old man and a baby.

The extremely infectious and deadly pathogen threatens to unleash a catastrophic global pandemic.

Some movie rulers for a science experiment

In “The Andromeda Menace & rdquor; America’s rulers are flawless, putting the fight against the new pathogen ahead of any other interest.

They react immediately by dedicating all the efforts and resources necessary to defeat him as soon as possible. They immediately isolate the area rigorously and the army surrounds the area so that no one, or anything, can get in or out of Piedmont.

They immediately summon 4 extremely brilliant scientists to handle the problem.

And they decide that those experts will make the decisions.

– The first of those selected, who will be the director, is a 2-time Nobel Prize-winning bacteriologist.

– The second is an extraordinary microbiologist who investigates new pathogens capable of causing pandemics.

– The third is an excellent pathologist who investigates the biological damage caused by emerging diseases. Ç

– The fourth is a medical innovator who exercises clinical activity with great brilliance.

All of them have in common that in addition to being knowledgeable experts in infectious diseases, they are, above all, first-rate researchers who are dedicated to generating new knowledge.

Is it better to decide who knows or who is in charge?

Politicians in Crichton’s novel teach a lesson in how to manage a new pandemic well.

First, they are aware that they do not have the necessary preparation to decide on something as complex and far from their activity as the fight against a new pathogen.

They also intuit that the officials of the classic national health institutions, who are good experts in the study and management of known pandemics, are not the best suited to guess what to do with a totally new pathogen that can present a behavior very different from everything that is known to date.

Consequently, they entrust the management of a problem that humanity has never faced to people who are experts in creating new knowledge.

Not surprisingly, Michael Crichton wrote so accurately about how a pandemic could be properly managed. After all, in addition to being a writer of fame, Crichton was an exceedingly well-trained physician.

– He studied at Harvard Medical School, did his postgraduate studies in medicine at the prestigious Salk Institute in La Jolla, and was a visiting professor at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

– As he himself said, he began to write novels to be able to pay for the best medical studies.

Rulers, from fiction to reality

SARS-CoV-2 is largely reminiscent of the unknown pathogen from “The Andromeda Menace”.

It is a pathogen that had never affected humans before and about which we knew nothing, although as soon as the first outbreaks were unleashed in Wuhan it became clear that it was an airborne coronavirus that was potentially very dangerous.

Managers in a number of countries around the world sought the advice of the most appropriate experts and considered that the priority objective was to prevent the spread of the pathogen and to kill it as soon as possible, saving as many lives as possible.

In other countries, however, their rulers probably confused their wishes with reality, surrounded themselves with inadequate experts, and were unable to correctly assess risk.

An experiment to shed light on the future

As different countries managed the disease very differently, we have an excellent experiment that sheds light on the effectiveness of different ways of managing a new pandemic.

We can scientifically compare the various types of management. And for this, it would be enough for us to quantify the effects of Covid-19 in the different countries.

Of course, in this experiment we should start by noting a complication that surely no one will miss. And it is that the official data of the incidence in many countries are made up to a greater or lesser extent.

But although this places limits on the precision of what we can compare, as it is not a question of giving individual marks to any leader, conclusions can still be drawn by comparing the most extreme results.

Data to take into account

From a health point of view, one of the best estimators of the success of management is the death rate per million inhabitants of a country.

– Because having many deaths is the worst possible result to which a health strategy can lead.

– But since there are countries with a large population and others with much less, only a death rate based on the inhabitants allows comparisons to be made.

Another of the estimators that we can use is the fall in life expectancy in the different countries.

Because Covid-19 not only affected those who were infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Health systems in many countries collapsed and many people died of other diseases from which they would not have died if hospitals had been able to continue to function as before the pandemic.

Also, life expectancy takes into account the age of the people who die. And that is why in this statistic it has more weight that a young person dies than an elderly person does.

But not everything is management.

For example, in places with a high population density that interacts a lot with each other, it will be easier for the coronavirus to spread better than in areas with low density of people, isolated and that hardly interact.

First results of the experiment

Despite the fact that all this introduces statistical confounding factors, probably what is most surprising about this pandemic are the appalling numbers in advanced Western nations.

Too many countries of the most developed of the first world such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, etc. they far exceeded 1,000 deaths per million inhabitants, and several of them even 2,000. Spain is in this group.

In some countries of the former Eastern Europe, such as Bulgaria or Hungary, they even exceeded 4,000 deaths per million inhabitants.

The worst figures are in some South American countries, with Peru breaking the world record with more than 6,000 deaths per million inhabitants.

The countries that did the best

At the opposite extreme are a series of islands such as the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa, etc.

Despite being countries that relied heavily on tourism, they were immediately fully shielded by controls, trackers and isolation, and can only be accessed after rigorous quarantines.

Not only did they withstand the first wave, but to this day their Covid-19 death rate per million inhabitants remains zero.

Other countries maintain enviable figures

This is the case, for example, of New Zealand, which applied the classic epidemiological measures (quarantines, tracing, isolation and restriction in hospitality). To this day, it still has less than 10 deaths per million inhabitants.

Even some very densely populated places with maximum social interaction, in which in principle it is much more difficult to prevent infections, achieved excellent figures, such as Hong Kong with only 29 deaths per million inhabitants, Taiwan with 36 or South Korea with 97.

China, the new emerging power, also stands out as one of the places that best managed to control the pandemic with just over 3 deaths per million inhabitants.

The drop in life expectancy

Similarly, the figures available on the cost of the pandemic in terms of life expectancy show very similar data to mortality per million inhabitants.

Again, the aforementioned advanced countries show catastrophic figures with loss of life expectancy of at least 2 years and often up to 4.

The first conclusion should help us make the following decisions

The main lesson we can draw from all this is that the countries that declared total war on SARS-CoV-2 using from the beginning all the means at their disposal to fight the pandemic, especially using more harshly conventional epidemiological measures (trackers, quarantines, social distancing & mldr;) had far fewer deaths.

In fact, advanced mathematical models show that if measures similar to those used in places like New Zealand or South Korea had been followed around the world, SARS-CoV-2 would have become extinct more than a year ago at the latest. anus.

It remains to be asked what was the economic cost that these countries paid for obtaining such good health figures.

And it doesn’t hurt to inquire about the “emotional & rdquor; paid by its inhabitants.

In both cases, a review of a large part of the available studies indicates that both its economic cost and the suffering of its population due to the measures adopted was significantly lower.

The explanation seems to be that more severe restrictions applied for much less time are more efficient both at the health and economic level, and are even more easily bearable by the population.

We already know the strategies that work

The pandemic is far from over and we will surely not achieve the total extinction of SARS-CoV-2.

But the elapsed time and the data already give us the opportunity to rigorously analyze, using the scientific method, which strategies work well and which do not.

And accepting that scientific reality and acting accordingly is something we must do as soon as possible.

Because sooner rather than later it could be extremely useful to us.

A new challenge may not be long in coming

We are at a time in our history in which the catastrophic loss of biodiversity is going to confront us with a long list of new pathogens that, although until now they were limited to infecting animals, their best strategy to survive in the near future is going to be to make the leap to the human species.

Also the growing resistance of bacteria to antibiotics has the potential to face new pandemics.

In this context, we cannot forget that pathogens do not understand borders and that an adequate response can only be globally.

If, as everything seems to indicate, pandemics such as Covid-19 have only just begun, we urgently need to prepare for what is to come.

We may not like it, but we will have to change many things in our lifestyle.

Our survival is at stake.