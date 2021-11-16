Scorpio, in this Nov. 16, start your birthday in the best way with the predictions that Mhoni Vidente has for you on topics such as love, money and work. In addition, you can attract the best energies of this day by lighting a white candle or wearing clothes of this color.

Scorpio is a sign of double personality and each of them are totally opposite; as it is a water sign, their world is moved by feelings and almost always they are realized as people who help others in every way.

You get the Ace of Pentacles card. The luck of your birthday continues to flow and this letter indicates that in addition to the unexpected gifts and the congratulations you are going to receive some extra money. But try to be more orderly with him and also with the rest of your things. From your clothes to your work or school earrings so that you do not have everything messed up and that the energies do not stagnate.

In labor matters let me tell you that they have been watching you lately even if you don’t notice it. They are watching you to analyze if you can with a new position or a new job and the news is finally going to reach you these days. So if you see that your boss or important people in your environment are paying close attention to you, it is because, as the gold ace card says, you are moving forward in your life and they want to see how you are doing with this new environment.

It is going to be a day of many joys and pleasant surprises, and with that extra money it is perfect to buy a new cell phone that you have been wanting for a long time. It’s your birthday, so spoil yourself and give yourself that gift.

You will feel a little upset this week by personal problems, but since you have the power to remove all the negative, you only need to focus on what you want and you will find peace. In addition, your sign always needs to move the energies so it is a good time to plan a trip or get out of the everyday and renew yourself.

In love things will go very well, you are very compatible with Aries or Virgo, and if an opportunity comes to you with someone of these signs, do not miss it. On the other hand, take good care of yourself on the streets because it is possible that you lose something due to a robbery or even your mistake.

The colors that will help you attract the positive into your life will be the blue and white; while the numbers that will give you good luck are the 32 and 77.

